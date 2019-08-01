Zeid Rawahneh has been named boys lacrosse coach at Big Walnut High School, pending school board approval.

A 2011 Westerville South graduate, Rawahneh spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach with the Golden Eagles. He replaces Michael Brunner, who stepped down after going 16-20 in two seasons.

Last spring, Big Walnut finished 12-8 overall and 2-5 in the OCC-Buckeye Division and lost to Columbus Academy 15-10 in a Division II, Region 7 quarterfinal.

“Lacrosse is a growing sport in the Big Walnut community with a strong youth program that continues to develop,” athletics director Brian Shelton said on the school’s athletics website. “Coach Rawahneh has been working with our youth lacrosse program for most of the summer and is prepared to take the high school/youth sports relationship to the next level.”

