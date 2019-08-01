Olentangy Orange High School stayed within the district to find its new athletics director, hiring Brett Diehl, who held the same position the past seven years at Berkshire Middle School.

Diehl replaces Buck Weaver, who left after two years to become an assistant principal at Delaware Area Career Center.

“We have a great sports community here (at Orange) and they are all in,” said Diehl, who added about 35 percent of the students at Berkshire attend Orange with the rest attending Berlin. “Having many of the students previously (at Berkshire), knowing their families and having a great administration helped my decision to come here. We also have a great group of coaches here who have established a great culture here and what it means to be a Pioneer.”

Diehl spent seven years in his dual role as math teacher and athletics director at Berkshire. He graduated from Hicksville, a northwest Ohio school that is Division VI in football and Division IV in boys basketball. He earned his undergraduate degree in math from Defiance and his educational leadership certification from Muskingum.

“I have been learning some new things,” said Diehl, who began the role this summer and said he was no relation to Berlin boys soccer coach Josh Diehl. “You don’t know what you don’t know until you are in that position. It’s all been good and exciting, and everyone has been a big help.”

shennen@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekHennen