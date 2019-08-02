The leader of one of the area and state’s most successful high school girls lacrosse programs is stepping down.

Dave Ferguson, who has led New Albany to 146 wins and seven state tournament appearances in nine seasons, including Division I state runner-up finishes each of the past two seasons, retired earlier this week, athletics director Richie Wildenhaus said Aug. 2.

Ferguson went 146-40-1 overall and 44-4 in league games, winning league championships in 2011, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

The Eagles lost in a Division I state semifinal in 2011 and were Division II state runners-up in 2012 before winning the 2013 state title, the program’s most recent.

New Albany lost in state semifinals in 2016 and 2017 and fell to Upper Arlington in each of the past two state finals, losing 11-5 in 2018 and 10-9 this past season.

“Dave has been instrumental in the development and success of girls lacrosse at New Albany,” Wildenhaus said. “Additionally, he has played a major role in the organization of the sport at the state level. We appreciate the dedication and passion he had for coaching our student-athletes and we wish him all the best in retirement.”

Ferguson was an assistant coach at New Albany for four years prior to taking over as head coach in 2011. The Eagles won Division II state championships in 2007, 2008 and 2009 and were a state semifinalist in 2010.

Ferguson also serves as president and acting treasurer of the Ohio Schoolgirls Lacrosse Coaches Association.

dpurpura@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekDave