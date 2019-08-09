As central Ohio football teams gear up for the season, ThisWeek sportswriters have been doing the same by visiting practices to get themselves — and you — ready for opening night.

We’re working to share that information with our audience in several ways, including a season preview podcast. We’ll record that podcast at 10 a.m. Aug. 22 while simulcasting on Facebook Live.

To watch the discussion as it’s happening, visit facebook.com/ThisWeekSportsColumbus. We’ll have an audio link later on at ThisWeekSPORTS.com.

The week of Aug. 25, our Friday Night Live 2019 Central Ohio High School Football Preview Guide will be released. Further details will be revealed on Twitter, so make sure to follow @ThisWeekSports.

Then on Aug. 27, we will preview Week 1 with the first of our weekly Facebook Live school appearances. We’re kicking off this season from Upper Arlington, so join ThisWeek sportswriters Dave Purpura and Jarrod Ulrey and new Golden Bears coach Jeremey Scally at 4 p.m.

We’re ready for football. Are you?

