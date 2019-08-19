Daniel Warren has been named coach of the defending Division I state champion Dublin Coffman boys lacrosse team, pending school board approval.

A 2007 Coffman graduate who serves as an intervention specialist and assistant football coach at his alma mater, Warren guided Olentangy to a 12-9 record and an appearance in a regional semifinal last spring.

“Coach Warren understands the tradition and expectations of Coffman lacrosse,” athletics director Duane Sheldon said Aug. 19. “Dan is a passionate coach that will put in the time and dedication it takes to be successful. We’re very excited to see him lead the ’Rocks.”

Warren was a midfielder for Coffman and then served as an assistant coach with the Shamrocks from 2008-12.

He was an assistant coach at Dublin Scioto in 2013 and ’14 and the coach at Dublin Davis Middle School in 2016 before serving as defensive coordinator for Hilliard Davidson in 2018.

Warren replaces Shane Comisford, who led the Shamrocks to a 60-7 record over three seasons before stepping down this summer. Coffman was a state semifinalist in 2018 before defeating Cincinnati St. Xavier 13-8 in the state final last spring to capture its first state championship.

In each season under Comisford, the Shamrocks won the OCC-Central Division title as well as the Emerald Cup series among the three Dublin programs.

julrey@thisweeknews.com

@UlreyThisWeek