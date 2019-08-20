Below are the weekly 2019 high school football schedules for teams in central Ohio leagues:
WEEK 1
Saturday, Aug. 24
Area non-league
Columbus Crusaders
at Middletown Christian
Thursday, Aug. 29
Area non-league
Centennial
at Grandview
Friday, Aug. 30
Area non-league
Beechcroft
at Dayton Ponitz Tech
Bellville Clear Fork
at Fredericktown
Big Walnut
at Johnstown
Bloom-Carroll
at Sparta Highland
Briggs
at Olentangy Berlin
Buckeye Valley
at Delaware
Cardington
at Plymouth
Central Crossing
at Dublin Jerome
Chillicothe
at Teays Valley
Chillicothe Zane Trace
at Logan Elm
Cincinnati Elder
at Gahanna
Cincinnati Wyoming
at Columbus Academy
Columbus East
at Columbus South
Dublin Coffman
at Clayton Northmont
Edon
vs. Newark Catholic
Erial (N.J.) Timber Creek
at Hartley
Fairfield Christian
at Newcomerstown
Fairfield Union
at New Lexington
Franklin Heights
at Hamilton Township
Grove City
at Hilliard Davidson
Grove City Christian
at Middletown Christian
Harvest Prep
at Eastmoor Academy
Heath
at Liberty Union
Independence
at Amanda-Clearcreek
Jonathan Alder
at Duncan Falls Philo
Lakewood
at Warsaw River View
Licking Valley
at Thornville Sheridan
Linden-McKinley
at Columbus West
Lockland
at West Jefferson
Lucas
at Danville
Marion Elgin
at Galion Northmor
Marion-Franklin
at Granville
Marion Harding
at Mount Vernon
Mifflin
at Walnut Ridge
Mount Gilead
at North Robinson Colonel Crawford
Newark
at Zanesville
Northland
at Marysville
Northridge
at Howard East Knox
Olentangy
at Hilliard Darby
Olentangy Orange
at Worthington Kilbourne
Pickerington Central
vs. Winter Park (Fla.)
in Freedom Bowl at Milton (Ga.)
Pickerington North
at Olentangy Liberty
Portsmouth West
at KIPP Columbus
Ready
at Genoa Area
Reigning Sports Academy
at Columbus Crusaders
St. Charles
at Dublin Scioto
Springfield
at Hilliard Bradley
Thomas Worthington
at Canal Winchester
Upper Arlington
at Reynoldsburg
Utica
at Centerburg
Washington Court House Miami Trace
at Circleville
Watkins Memorial
at Whetstone
Watterson
at Lancaster
Waynesville
at Bexley
Westerville North
at Groveport
Westerville South
at New Albany
Westland
at Licking Heights
Whitehall
at Westerville Central
Worthington Christian
at Springfield Northeastern
Zanesville West Muskingum
at Berne Union
Saturday, Aug. 31
Area non-league
Africentric
at Steubenville Catholic Central
Columbus Bishop Sycamore
vs. Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland
DeSales
vs. Dayton Carroll
at Huber Heights Wayne
Fisher Catholic
at New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic
====WEEK 2
Thursday, Sept. 5
Area non-league
Hamilton Township
at Groveport
Walnut Ridge
at Watkins Memorial
Friday, Sept. 6
Area non-league
Amanda-Clearcreek
at Chillicothe Unioto
Albany Alexander
at Berne Union
Big Walnut
at Buckeye Valley
Bucyrus
at Cardington
Campbell Memorial
at Bexley
Canal Winchester
at Olentangy Berlin
Central Crossing
at Beechcroft
Columbus East
at KIPP Columbus
Columbus South
at Linden-McKinley
Columbus West
at Centennial
Clayton Northmont
at Pickerington North
Danville
at Loudonville
Dayton Belmont
at Upper Arlington
Dayton Meadowdale
at Independence
Delaware
at Marysville
DeSales
at Dublin Jerome
Dublin Scioto
at New Albany
Eastmoor Academy
at St. Charles
Fairfield Christian
at Willow Wood Symmes Valley
Fairfield Union
at Lakewood
Franklin Heights
at Harvest Prep
Gahanna
at Dublin Coffman
Galion Northmor
at Worthington Christian
Grandview
at Africentric
Granville
at Bellville Clear Fork
Hamilton (Ontario) Cathedral
at Lancaster
Hartley
at Wheelersburg
Hilliard Bradley
at Olentangy Orange
Hilliard Davidson
at Hilliard Darby
Howard East Knox
at Utica
Huber Heights Wayne
at Olentangy Liberty
Johnstown
at Zanesville
Liberty Union
at Bloom-Carroll
Licking Heights
at Reynoldsburg
Licking Valley
at Heath
Logan Elm
at Williamsport Westfall
Lucas
at Centerburg
Madison Plains
at Fredericktown
Maria Stein Marion Local
at Watterson
Marion Harding
at Jonathan Alder
Miamisburg
at Olentangy
Mifflin
at Chillicothe
Mount Vernon
at Newark
New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic
at Grove City Christian
Northridge
at Sarahsville Shenandoah
Ontario
at Sparta Highland
Pickerington Central
at Columbus (Ind.) East
Reigning Sports Academy
at London
Teays Valley
at Logan
Thomas Worthington
at Westerville North
Upper Sandusky
at Mount Gilead
Washington Court House
at Circleville
Westerville Central
at Grove City
West Jefferson
at Ready
Westland
at Marion-Franklin
Whetstone
at Briggs
Whitehall
at Northland
Worthington Kilbourne
at Westerville South
Saturday, Sept. 7
Area non-league
Columbus Academy
at Newark Catholic
Columbus Bishop Sycamore
at Hightstown (N.J.) Peddie
Columbus Crusaders
at Cincinnati Dohn
Crestline
at Fisher Catholic
====WEEK 3
Thursday, Sept. 12
Area non-league
Johnstown
at Licking Valley
Friday, Sept. 13
Area non-league
Beechcroft
at Walnut Ridge
Berne Union
at Nelsonville-York
Bexley
at Hamilton Township
Briggs
at Franklin Heights
Bucyrus
at Grandview
Cardington
at North Robinson Colonel Crawford
Centennial
at Africentric
Centerburg
at Northridge
Chillicothe
at Watkins Memorial
Circleville
at Williamsport Westfall
Cleveland Glenville
at Olentangy Liberty
Columbus Academy
at London
Columbus Bishop Sycamore
at Cincinnati Landmark Eagles
Columbus Crusaders
at KIPP Columbus
Columbus South
at Whetstone
Columbus West
at Columbus East
Dayton Jefferson Township
at Grove City Christian
Dublin Jerome
at Dublin Coffman
Dublin Scioto
at Whitehall
Eastmoor Academy
at Granville
Fredericktown
at Utica
Gahanna
at Hartley
Galion Northmor
at Lucas
Grove City
at Central Crossing
Groveport
at Worthington Kilbourne
Harvest Prep
at Mifflin
Hilliard Darby
at Lancaster
Hilliard Davidson
at Hilliard Bradley
Howard East Knox
at Warsaw River View
Jonathan Alder
at Bloom-Carroll
Liberty Union
at Amanda-Clearcreek
Logan Elm
at Washington Court House Miami Trace
Mansfield Senior
at Westerville North
Marysville
at Findlay
McArthur Vinton County
at Fairfield Union
Mount Gilead
at Marion Elgin
Mount Vernon
at Buckeye Valley
Naperville (Ill.) Central
at Pickerington Central
New Albany
at Licking Heights
Newark
at Marion Harding
Newark Catholic
at Bainbridge Paint Valley
Northland
at Westerville Central
North Union
at Heath
Olentangy
at Springfield
Olentangy Berlin
at Toledo St. John's
Pickerington North
at Olentangy Orange
Ready
at St. Charles
Reigning Sports Academy
at Sarahsville Shenandoah
Reynoldsburg
at Marion-Franklin
Sandusky Perkins
at Independence
Shelby
at Big Walnut
Smithville
at Linden-McKinley
Sparta Highland
at Caledonia River Valley
Teays Valley
at Canal Winchester
Upper Arlington
at Cincinnati Winton Woods
Watterson
at Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit
Wellston
at Lakewood
West Jefferson
at Jamestown Greeneview
Westerville South
at Thomas Worthington
Westland
at Delaware
Worthington Christian
at Danville
Saturday, Sept. 14
Area non-league
Portsmouth Notre Dame
at Fisher Catholic
Toledo Ottawa Hills
at Fairfield Christian
====WEEK 4
Thursday, Sept. 19
Mid-State League
Bloom-Carroll
at Hamilton Township
Friday, Sept. 20
Ohio Capital Conference
Dublin Jerome
at Dublin Scioto
Delaware
at Olentangy Berlin
Hilliard Bradley
at Hilliard Darby
Worthington Kilbourne
at Thomas Worthington
City League
Africentric
at Independence
Beechcroft
at Columbus East
Briggs
at Columbus South
Marion-Franklin
at Columbus West
Northland
at Mifflin
Walnut Ridge
at Eastmoor Academy
Whetstone
at Linden-McKinley
Mid-State League
Berne Union
at Fisher Catholic
Bexley
at Grandview
Fairfield Union
at Amanda-Clearcreek
Grove City Christian
at Worthington Christian
Harvest Prep
at Buckeye Valley
Logan Elm
at Teays Valley
Whitehall
at Columbus Academy
Knox Morrow Athletic Conference
Centerburg
at Galion Northmor
Danville
at Mount Gilead
Fredericktown
at Cardington
Sparta Highland
at Howard East Knox
Other area games
Centennial
at Chillicothe
Central Crossing
at Reynoldsburg
Canal Winchester
at Westerville North
Columbus Bishop Sycamore
at Paintsville, (Ky.) Johnson Central
Dayton Carroll
at Watterson
Dayton Chaminade Julienne
at Hartley
Dublin Coffman
at Olentangy
Fairfield Christian
at Morral Ridgedale
Franklin Heights
at Westland
Granville
at Johnstown
Heath
at Licking Heights
Jonathan Alder
at Urbana
Kettering Alter
at DeSales
Lakewood
at Northridge
Lancaster
at Newark
Lexington
at Mount Vernon
Licking Valley
at Utica
Lucasville Valley
at Circleville
Marysville
at Grove City
Middletown Fenwick
at St. Charles
New Albany
at Gahanna
Newark Catholic
at Watkins Memorial
Olentangy Liberty
at Hilliard Davidson
Olentangy Orange
at Big Walnut
Pickerington Central
at Groveport
Ready
at Liberty Union
Reigning Sports Academy
at Miamisburg Dayton Christian
South Charleston Southeastern
at West Jefferson
Toledo Rogers
at KIPP Columbus
Westerville Central
at Pickerington North
Westerville South
at Upper Arlington
Saturday, Sept. 21
Area non-league
Big Rock (Ill.) Crossroads Crusaders
at Columbus Crusaders
====WEEK 5
Friday, Sept. 27
Ohio Capital Conference
Dublin Scioto
at Delaware
Hilliard Darby
at Dublin Jerome
Thomas Worthington
at Hilliard Bradley
Worthington Kilbourne
at Olentangy Berlin
City League
Briggs
at Walnut Ridge
Columbus East
at Centennial
Columbus South
at Africentric
Columbus West
at Independence
Eastmoor Academy
at Marion-Franklin
Mifflin
at Linden-McKinley
Whetstone
at Northland
Mid-State League
Berne Union
at Fairfield Christian
Circleville
at Bloom-Carroll
Columbus Academy
at Harvest Prep
Fisher Catholic
at Grove City Christian
Grandview
at Whitehall
Hamilton Township
at Logan Elm
Liberty Union
at Bexley
Teays Valley
at Fairfield Union
Knox Morrow Athletic Conference
Cardington
at Sparta Highland
Danville
at Centerburg
Fredericktown
at Howard East Knox
Galion Northmor
at Mount Gilead
Other area games
Amanda-Clearcreek
at Waverly
Ashland
at Mount Vernon
Beechcroft
at Toledo Waite
Big Walnut
at Marysville
Buckeye Valley
at Ready
Cincinnati Landmark Eagles
at Columbus Crusaders
Clarksville Clinton-Massie
at Hartley
Columbus Bishop Sycamore
at Point Pleasant (W.Va.)
DeSales
at Middletown Fenwick
Gahanna
at Westerville Central
Grove City
at Canal Winchester
Groveport
at Olentangy Liberty
Heath
at Lakewood
Hilliard Davidson
at Pickerington Central
Johnstown
at Watkins Memorial
KIPP Columbus
at Ravenna Southeast
Licking Heights
at Newark Catholic
Newark
at Central Crossing
Northridge
at Licking Valley
North Union
at Jonathan Alder
Olentangy
at New Albany
Pickerington North
at Dublin Coffman
Reigning Sports Academy
at Saltsburg (Pa.) Kiski Prep
Reynoldsburg
at Westerville South
St. Charles
at Dayton Carroll
Upper Arlington
at Lancaster
Utica
at Granville
Watterson
at Dayton Chaminade Julienne
Westerville North
at Franklin Heights
West Jefferson
at Madison Plains
Westland
at Olentangy Orange
Worthington Christian
at Glouster Trimble
====WEEK 6
Thursday, Oct. 3
Area non-league
Ready
at Columbus Academy
Friday, Oct. 4
Ohio Capital Conference
Big Walnut
at Newark
Central Crossing
at Hilliard Davidson
Delaware
at Worthington Kilbourne
Dublin Jerome
at Thomas Worthington
Dublin Scioto
at Hilliard Bradley
Grove City
at Lancaster
Groveport
at Franklin Heights
Marysville
at Dublin Coffman
New Albany
at Canal Winchester
Olentangy
at Westerville South
Olentangy Berlin
at Hilliard Darby
Olentangy Liberty
at Westerville Central
Pickerington Central
at Gahanna
Reynoldsburg
at Pickerington North
Upper Arlington
at Westland
Westerville North
at Olentangy Orange
City League
Africentric
at Walnut Ridge
Centennial
at Beechcroft
Columbus South
at Columbus West
Independence
at Eastmoor Academy
Marion-Franklin
at Briggs
Northland
at Linden-McKinley
Whetstone
at Mifflin
Central Catholic League
St. Charles
at Hartley
Watterson
at DeSales
Mid-State League
Bexley
at Buckeye Valley
Bloom-Carroll
at Amanda-Clearcreek
Circleville
at Logan Elm
Fairfield Christian
at Grove City Christian
Fairfield Union
at Hamilton Township
Grandview
at Harvest Prep
Whitehall
at Liberty Union
Licking County League
Granville
at Licking Heights
Lakewood
at Licking Valley
Newark Catholic
at Utica
Northridge
at Johnstown
Knox Morrow Athletic Conference
Cardington
at Danville
Howard East Knox
at Galion Northmor
Mount Gilead
at Centerburg
Sparta Highland
at Fredericktown
Other area games
Columbus Bishop Sycamore
at Hedgesville (W.Va.)
Dayton Dunbar
at Teays Valley
Jonathan Alder
at Springfield Kenton Ridge
KIPP Columbus
at Marion Pleasant
Morral Ridgedale
at Berne Union
Mount Vernon
at Zanesville
Watkins Memorial
at Heath
West Jefferson
at Mechanicsburg
Saturday, Oct. 5
Mid-State League
Worthington Christian
at Fisher Catholic
Other area games
Columbus Crusaders
at Harlan (Ind.) Tri-State Kings Crusaders
Columbus East
at Dayton Meadowdale
====WEEK 7
Thursday, Oct. 10
City League
Independence
at Marion-Franklin
Friday, Oct. 11
Ohio Capital Conference
Canal Winchester
at Groveport
Delaware
at Dublin Jerome
Dublin Coffman
at Central Crossing
Franklin Heights
at Big Walnut
Gahanna
at Reynoldsburg
Hilliard Bradley
at Olentangy Berlin
Hilliard Darby
at Thomas Worthington
Hilliard Davidson
at Upper Arlington
Lancaster
at Pickerington Central
Newark
at New Albany
Olentangy Orange
at Olentangy
Pickerington North
at Grove City
Westerville Central
at Westerville North
Westerville South
at Olentangy Liberty
Westland
at Marysville
Worthington Kilbourne
at Dublin Scioto
City League
Beechcroft
at Whetstone
Briggs
at Africentric
Eastmoor Academy
at Columbus West
Linden-McKinley
at Centennial
Mifflin
at Columbus East
Walnut Ridge
at Columbus South
Mid-State League
Amanda-Clearcreek
at Circleville
Bexley
at Whitehall
Columbus Academy
at Buckeye Valley
Fisher Catholic
at Fairfield Christian
Hamilton Township
at Teays Valley
Liberty Union
at Grandview
Logan Elm
at Fairfield Union
Licking County League
Heath
at Utica
Johnstown
at Newark Catholic
Licking Heights
at Lakewood
Licking Valley
at Watkins Memorial
Knox Morrow Athletic Conference
Centerburg
at Howard East Knox
Danville
at Fredericktown
Galion Northmor
at Cardington
Mount Gilead
at Sparta Highland
Other area games
Bellefontaine
at Jonathan Alder
Byesville Meadowbrook
at Bloom-Carroll
Columbus Bishop Sycamore
at Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth
DeSales
at Dayton Belmont
Granville
at Northridge
Grove City Christian
at Morral Ridgedale
Hartley
at Austintown-Fitch
Harvest Prep
at Ready
Indianapolis Roncalli
at Northland
KIPP Columbus
at Lima Central Catholic
Miamisburg Dayton Christian
at Worthington Christian
Mount Vernon
at Wooster
Springfield Northeastern
at West Jefferson
St. Charles
at Lucas
Youngstown Ursuline
at Watterson
Saturday, Oct. 12
Area non-league
Columbus Crusaders
at Griffith (Ind.) Calumet Christian
====WEEK 8
Thursday, Oct. 17
Ohio Capital Conference
Westerville Central
at Olentangy Orange
Westerville North
at Westerville South
Friday, Oct. 18
Ohio Capital Conference
Canal Winchester
at Franklin Heights
Central Crossing
at Westland
Dublin Coffman
at Hilliard Davidson
Dublin Jerome
at Hilliard Bradley
Grove City
at Reynoldsburg
Groveport
at Newark
Hilliard Darby
at Worthington Kilbourne
Lancaster
at Gahanna
Marysville
at Upper Arlington
New Albany
at Big Walnut
Olentangy Berlin
at Dublin Scioto
Olentangy Liberty
at Olentangy
Pickerington Central
at Pickerington North
Thomas Worthington
at Delaware
City League
Africentric
at Columbus West
Briggs
at Eastmoor Academy
Columbus East
at Northland
Columbus South
at Independence
Linden-McKinley
at Beechcroft
Mifflin
at Centennial
Walnut Ridge
at Marion-Franklin
Central Catholic League
DeSales
at St. Charles
Hartley
at Watterson
Mid-State League
Buckeye Valley
at Grandview
Columbus Academy
at Liberty Union
Fairfield Union
at Bloom-Carroll
Hamilton Township
at Amanda-Clearcreek
Harvest Prep
at Bexley
Teays Valley
at Circleville
Worthington Christian
at Fairfield Christian
Licking County League
Lakewood
at Granville
Northridge
at Heath
Utica
at Johnstown
Watkins Memorial
at Licking Heights
Knox Morrow Athletic Conference
Cardington
at Howard East Knox
Fredericktown
at Mount Gilead
Galion Northmor
at Danville
Sparta Highland
at Centerburg
Other area games
Columbus Bishop Sycamore
at Indianapolis Warren Central
Jonathan Alder
at New Carlisle Tecumseh
KIPP Columbus
at Norwood
Logan Elm
at McConnelsville Morgan
Lucas
at Fisher Catholic
Mansfield Madison
at Mount Vernon
Newark Catholic
at Licking Valley
Newbury
at Grove City Christian
Ready
at Whitehall
Sarahsville Shenandoah
at Berne Union
West Jefferson
at West Liberty-Salem
Whetstone
at Northwood
Saturday, Oct. 19
Area non-league
Wayne (Mich.) Downriver Wolfpack
at Columbus Crusaders
====WEEK 9
Thursday, Oct. 24
Ohio Capital Conference
Worthington Kilbourne
at Hilliard Bradley
Friday, Oct. 25
Ohio Capital Conference
Big Walnut
at Groveport
Delaware
at Hilliard Darby
Dublin Scioto
at Thomas Worthington
Grove City
at Gahanna
Marysville
at Hilliard Davidson
New Albany
at Franklin Heights
Newark
at Canal Winchester
Olentangy
at Westerville North
Olentangy Berlin
at Dublin Jerome
Olentangy Liberty
at Olentangy Orange
Pickerington North
at Lancaster
Reynoldsburg
at Pickerington Central
Upper Arlington
at Central Crossing
Westerville South
at Westerville Central
Westland
at Dublin Coffman
City League
Beechcroft
at Mifflin
Centennial
at Northland
Columbus East
at Whetstone
Columbus West
at Walnut Ridge
Eastmoor Academy
at Columbus South
Independence
at Briggs
Marion-Franklin
at Africentric
Mid-State League
Amanda-Clearcreek
at Teays Valley
Berne Union
at Worthington Christian
Bloom-Carroll
at Logan Elm
Circleville
at Hamilton Township
Grandview
at Columbus Academy
Liberty Union
at Buckeye Valley
Whitehall
at Harvest Prep
Licking County League
Heath
at Newark Catholic
Licking Valley
at Granville
Utica
at Northridge
Watkins Memorial
at Lakewood
Knox Morrow Athletic Conference
Centerburg
at Cardington
Danville
at Sparta Highland
Fredericktown
at Galion Northmor
Howard East Knox
at Mount Gilead
Other area games
Bexley
at Ready
Canton Central Catholic
at Linden-McKinley
Cincinnati Hillcrest Academy
at Grove City Christian
Dayton Belmont
at Hartley
Dayton Jefferson Township
at Fairfield Christian
Galion
at KIPP Columbus
Licking Heights
at Johnstown
Mansfield Senior
at Mount Vernon
North Lewisburg Triad
at West Jefferson
Springfield Shawnee
at Jonathan Alder
St. Clairsville
at Fairfield Union
Watterson
at Dayton Dunbar
Saturday, Oct. 26
Area non-league
Morral Ridgedale
at Fisher Catholic
St. Charles
at Youngstown Chaney
====WEEK 10
Thursday, Oct. 31
Central Catholic League
DeSales
at Hartley
Friday, Nov. 1
Ohio Capital Conference
Canal Winchester
at Big Walnut
Central Crossing
at Marysville
Dublin Coffman
at Upper Arlington
Dublin Jerome
at Worthington Kilbourne
Franklin Heights
at Newark
Gahanna
at Pickerington North
Groveport
at New Albany
Hilliard Bradley
at Delaware
Hilliard Darby
at Dublin Scioto
Hilliard Davidson
at Westland
Lancaster
at Reynoldsburg
Olentangy Orange
at Westerville South
Pickerington Central
at Grove City
Thomas Worthington
at Olentangy Berlin
Westerville Central
at Olentangy
Westerville North
at Olentangy Liberty
City League
Africentric
at Eastmoor Academy
Centennial
at Whetstone
Columbus West
at Briggs
Independence
at Walnut Ridge
Linden-McKinley
at Columbus East
Marion-Franklin
at Columbus South
Northland
at Beechcroft
Central Catholic League
Watterson
at St. Charles
Mid-State League
Amanda-Clearcreek
at Logan Elm
Buckeye Valley
at Whitehall
Circleville
at Fairfield Union
Columbus Academy
at Bexley
Grove City Christian
at Berne Union
Liberty Union
at Harvest Prep
Teays Valley
at Bloom-Carroll
Licking County League
Granville
at Watkins Memorial
Johnstown
at Heath
Licking Heights
at Licking Valley
Newark Catholic
at Northridge
Knox Morrow Athletic Conference
Centerburg
at Fredericktown
Howard East Knox
at Danville
Mount Gilead
at Cardington
Sparta Highland
at Galion Northmor
Other area games
Fairbanks
at West Jefferson
Grandview
at Ready
Hamilton Township
at Logan
Jonathan Alder
at London
KIPP Columbus
at Worthington Christian
Lakewood
at Utica
Mifflin
at Garfield Heights
Mount Vernon
at Millersburg West Holmes
Troy Christian
at Fisher Catholic