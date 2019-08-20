Below are the weekly 2019 high school football schedules for teams in central Ohio leagues:

WEEK 1

Saturday, Aug. 24

Area non-league

Columbus Crusaders

at Middletown Christian

Thursday, Aug. 29

Area non-league

Centennial

at Grandview

Friday, Aug. 30

Area non-league

Beechcroft

at Dayton Ponitz Tech

Bellville Clear Fork

at Fredericktown

Big Walnut

at Johnstown

Bloom-Carroll

at Sparta Highland

Briggs

at Olentangy Berlin

Buckeye Valley

at Delaware

Cardington

at Plymouth

Central Crossing

at Dublin Jerome

Chillicothe

at Teays Valley

Chillicothe Zane Trace

at Logan Elm

Cincinnati Elder

at Gahanna

Cincinnati Wyoming

at Columbus Academy

Columbus East

at Columbus South

Dublin Coffman

at Clayton Northmont

Edon

vs. Newark Catholic

Erial (N.J.) Timber Creek

at Hartley

Fairfield Christian

at Newcomerstown

Fairfield Union

at New Lexington

Franklin Heights

at Hamilton Township

Grove City

at Hilliard Davidson

Grove City Christian

at Middletown Christian

Harvest Prep

at Eastmoor Academy

Heath

at Liberty Union

Independence

at Amanda-Clearcreek

Jonathan Alder

at Duncan Falls Philo

Lakewood

at Warsaw River View

Licking Valley

at Thornville Sheridan

Linden-McKinley

at Columbus West

Lockland

at West Jefferson

Lucas

at Danville

Marion Elgin

at Galion Northmor

Marion-Franklin

at Granville

Marion Harding

at Mount Vernon

Mifflin

at Walnut Ridge

Mount Gilead

at North Robinson Colonel Crawford

Newark

at Zanesville

Northland

at Marysville

Northridge

at Howard East Knox

Olentangy

at Hilliard Darby

Olentangy Orange

at Worthington Kilbourne

Pickerington Central

vs. Winter Park (Fla.)

in Freedom Bowl at Milton (Ga.)

Pickerington North

at Olentangy Liberty

Portsmouth West

at KIPP Columbus

Ready

at Genoa Area

Reigning Sports Academy

at Columbus Crusaders

St. Charles

at Dublin Scioto

Springfield

at Hilliard Bradley

Thomas Worthington

at Canal Winchester

Upper Arlington

at Reynoldsburg

Utica

at Centerburg

Washington Court House Miami Trace

at Circleville

Watkins Memorial

at Whetstone

Watterson

at Lancaster

Waynesville

at Bexley

Westerville North

at Groveport

Westerville South

at New Albany

Westland

at Licking Heights

Whitehall

at Westerville Central

Worthington Christian

at Springfield Northeastern

Zanesville West Muskingum

at Berne Union

Saturday, Aug. 31

Area non-league

Africentric

at Steubenville Catholic Central

Columbus Bishop Sycamore

vs. Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland

DeSales

vs. Dayton Carroll

at Huber Heights Wayne

Fisher Catholic

at New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic

====

WEEK 2

Thursday, Sept. 5

Area non-league

Hamilton Township

at Groveport

Walnut Ridge

at Watkins Memorial

Friday, Sept. 6

Area non-league

Amanda-Clearcreek

at Chillicothe Unioto

Albany Alexander

at Berne Union

Big Walnut

at Buckeye Valley

Bucyrus

at Cardington

Campbell Memorial

at Bexley

Canal Winchester

at Olentangy Berlin

Central Crossing

at Beechcroft

Columbus East

at KIPP Columbus

Columbus South

at Linden-McKinley

Columbus West

at Centennial

Clayton Northmont

at Pickerington North

Danville

at Loudonville

Dayton Belmont

at Upper Arlington

Dayton Meadowdale

at Independence

Delaware

at Marysville

DeSales

at Dublin Jerome

Dublin Scioto

at New Albany

Eastmoor Academy

at St. Charles

Fairfield Christian

at Willow Wood Symmes Valley

Fairfield Union

at Lakewood

Franklin Heights

at Harvest Prep

Gahanna

at Dublin Coffman

Galion Northmor

at Worthington Christian

Grandview

at Africentric

Granville

at Bellville Clear Fork

Hamilton (Ontario) Cathedral

at Lancaster

Hartley

at Wheelersburg

Hilliard Bradley

at Olentangy Orange

Hilliard Davidson

at Hilliard Darby

Howard East Knox

at Utica

Huber Heights Wayne

at Olentangy Liberty

Johnstown

at Zanesville

Liberty Union

at Bloom-Carroll

Licking Heights

at Reynoldsburg

Licking Valley

at Heath

Logan Elm

at Williamsport Westfall

Lucas

at Centerburg

Madison Plains

at Fredericktown

Maria Stein Marion Local

at Watterson

Marion Harding

at Jonathan Alder

Miamisburg

at Olentangy

Mifflin

at Chillicothe

Mount Vernon

at Newark

New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic

at Grove City Christian

Northridge

at Sarahsville Shenandoah

Ontario

at Sparta Highland

Pickerington Central

at Columbus (Ind.) East

Reigning Sports Academy

at London

Teays Valley

at Logan

Thomas Worthington

at Westerville North

Upper Sandusky

at Mount Gilead

Washington Court House

at Circleville

Westerville Central

at Grove City

West Jefferson

at Ready

Westland

at Marion-Franklin

Whetstone

at Briggs

Whitehall

at Northland

Worthington Kilbourne

at Westerville South

Saturday, Sept. 7

Area non-league

Columbus Academy

at Newark Catholic

Columbus Bishop Sycamore

at Hightstown (N.J.) Peddie

Columbus Crusaders

at Cincinnati Dohn

Crestline

at Fisher Catholic

====

WEEK 3

Thursday, Sept. 12

Area non-league

Johnstown

at Licking Valley

Friday, Sept. 13

Area non-league

Beechcroft

at Walnut Ridge

Berne Union

at Nelsonville-York

Bexley

at Hamilton Township

Briggs

at Franklin Heights

Bucyrus

at Grandview

Cardington

at North Robinson Colonel Crawford

Centennial

at Africentric

Centerburg

at Northridge

Chillicothe

at Watkins Memorial

Circleville

at Williamsport Westfall

Cleveland Glenville

at Olentangy Liberty

Columbus Academy

at London

Columbus Bishop Sycamore

at Cincinnati Landmark Eagles

Columbus Crusaders

at KIPP Columbus

Columbus South

at Whetstone

Columbus West

at Columbus East

Dayton Jefferson Township

at Grove City Christian

Dublin Jerome

at Dublin Coffman

Dublin Scioto

at Whitehall

Eastmoor Academy

at Granville

Fredericktown

at Utica

Gahanna

at Hartley

Galion Northmor

at Lucas

Grove City

at Central Crossing

Groveport

at Worthington Kilbourne

Harvest Prep

at Mifflin

Hilliard Darby

at Lancaster

Hilliard Davidson

at Hilliard Bradley

Howard East Knox

at Warsaw River View

Jonathan Alder

at Bloom-Carroll

Liberty Union

at Amanda-Clearcreek

Logan Elm

at Washington Court House Miami Trace

Mansfield Senior

at Westerville North

Marysville

at Findlay

McArthur Vinton County

at Fairfield Union

Mount Gilead

at Marion Elgin

Mount Vernon

at Buckeye Valley

Naperville (Ill.) Central

at Pickerington Central

New Albany

at Licking Heights

Newark

at Marion Harding

Newark Catholic

at Bainbridge Paint Valley

Northland

at Westerville Central

North Union

at Heath

Olentangy

at Springfield

Olentangy Berlin

at Toledo St. John's

Pickerington North

at Olentangy Orange

Ready

at St. Charles

Reigning Sports Academy

at Sarahsville Shenandoah

Reynoldsburg

at Marion-Franklin

Sandusky Perkins

at Independence

Shelby

at Big Walnut

Smithville

at Linden-McKinley

Sparta Highland

at Caledonia River Valley

Teays Valley

at Canal Winchester

Upper Arlington

at Cincinnati Winton Woods

Watterson

at Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit

Wellston

at Lakewood

West Jefferson

at Jamestown Greeneview

Westerville South

at Thomas Worthington

Westland

at Delaware

Worthington Christian

at Danville

Saturday, Sept. 14

Area non-league

Portsmouth Notre Dame

at Fisher Catholic

Toledo Ottawa Hills

at Fairfield Christian

====

WEEK 4

Thursday, Sept. 19

Mid-State League

Bloom-Carroll

at Hamilton Township

Friday, Sept. 20

Ohio Capital Conference

Dublin Jerome

at Dublin Scioto

Delaware

at Olentangy Berlin

Hilliard Bradley

at Hilliard Darby

Worthington Kilbourne

at Thomas Worthington

City League

Africentric

at Independence

Beechcroft

at Columbus East

Briggs

at Columbus South

Marion-Franklin

at Columbus West

Northland

at Mifflin

Walnut Ridge

at Eastmoor Academy

Whetstone

at Linden-McKinley

Mid-State League

Berne Union

at Fisher Catholic

Bexley

at Grandview

Fairfield Union

at Amanda-Clearcreek

Grove City Christian

at Worthington Christian

Harvest Prep

at Buckeye Valley

Logan Elm

at Teays Valley

Whitehall

at Columbus Academy

Knox Morrow Athletic Conference

Centerburg

at Galion Northmor

Danville

at Mount Gilead

Fredericktown

at Cardington

Sparta Highland

at Howard East Knox

Other area games

Centennial

at Chillicothe

Central Crossing

at Reynoldsburg

Canal Winchester

at Westerville North

Columbus Bishop Sycamore

at Paintsville, (Ky.) Johnson Central

Dayton Carroll

at Watterson

Dayton Chaminade Julienne

at Hartley

Dublin Coffman

at Olentangy

Fairfield Christian

at Morral Ridgedale

Franklin Heights

at Westland

Granville

at Johnstown

Heath

at Licking Heights

Jonathan Alder

at Urbana

Kettering Alter

at DeSales

Lakewood

at Northridge

Lancaster

at Newark

Lexington

at Mount Vernon

Licking Valley

at Utica

Lucasville Valley

at Circleville

Marysville

at Grove City

Middletown Fenwick

at St. Charles

New Albany

at Gahanna

Newark Catholic

at Watkins Memorial

Olentangy Liberty

at Hilliard Davidson

Olentangy Orange

at Big Walnut

Pickerington Central

at Groveport

Ready

at Liberty Union

Reigning Sports Academy

at Miamisburg Dayton Christian

South Charleston Southeastern

at West Jefferson

Toledo Rogers

at KIPP Columbus

Westerville Central

at Pickerington North

Westerville South

at Upper Arlington

Saturday, Sept. 21

Area non-league

Big Rock (Ill.) Crossroads Crusaders

at Columbus Crusaders

====

WEEK 5

Friday, Sept. 27

Ohio Capital Conference

Dublin Scioto

at Delaware

Hilliard Darby

at Dublin Jerome

Thomas Worthington

at Hilliard Bradley

Worthington Kilbourne

at Olentangy Berlin

City League

Briggs

at Walnut Ridge

Columbus East

at Centennial

Columbus South

at Africentric

Columbus West

at Independence

Eastmoor Academy

at Marion-Franklin

Mifflin

at Linden-McKinley

Whetstone

at Northland

Mid-State League

Berne Union

at Fairfield Christian

Circleville

at Bloom-Carroll

Columbus Academy

at Harvest Prep

Fisher Catholic

at Grove City Christian

Grandview

at Whitehall

Hamilton Township

at Logan Elm

Liberty Union

at Bexley

Teays Valley

at Fairfield Union

Knox Morrow Athletic Conference

Cardington

at Sparta Highland

Danville

at Centerburg

Fredericktown

at Howard East Knox

Galion Northmor

at Mount Gilead

Other area games

Amanda-Clearcreek

at Waverly

Ashland

at Mount Vernon

Beechcroft

at Toledo Waite

Big Walnut

at Marysville

Buckeye Valley

at Ready

Cincinnati Landmark Eagles

at Columbus Crusaders

Clarksville Clinton-Massie

at Hartley

Columbus Bishop Sycamore

at Point Pleasant (W.Va.)

DeSales

at Middletown Fenwick

Gahanna

at Westerville Central

Grove City

at Canal Winchester

Groveport

at Olentangy Liberty

Heath

at Lakewood

Hilliard Davidson

at Pickerington Central

Johnstown

at Watkins Memorial

KIPP Columbus

at Ravenna Southeast

Licking Heights

at Newark Catholic

Newark

at Central Crossing

Northridge

at Licking Valley

North Union

at Jonathan Alder

Olentangy

at New Albany

Pickerington North

at Dublin Coffman

Reigning Sports Academy

at Saltsburg (Pa.) Kiski Prep

Reynoldsburg

at Westerville South

St. Charles

at Dayton Carroll

Upper Arlington

at Lancaster

Utica

at Granville

Watterson

at Dayton Chaminade Julienne

Westerville North

at Franklin Heights

West Jefferson

at Madison Plains

Westland

at Olentangy Orange

Worthington Christian

at Glouster Trimble

====

WEEK 6

Thursday, Oct. 3

Area non-league

Ready

at Columbus Academy

Friday, Oct. 4

Ohio Capital Conference

Big Walnut

at Newark

Central Crossing

at Hilliard Davidson

Delaware

at Worthington Kilbourne

Dublin Jerome

at Thomas Worthington

Dublin Scioto

at Hilliard Bradley

Grove City

at Lancaster

Groveport

at Franklin Heights

Marysville

at Dublin Coffman

New Albany

at Canal Winchester

Olentangy

at Westerville South

Olentangy Berlin

at Hilliard Darby

Olentangy Liberty

at Westerville Central

Pickerington Central

at Gahanna

Reynoldsburg

at Pickerington North

Upper Arlington

at Westland

Westerville North

at Olentangy Orange

City League

Africentric

at Walnut Ridge

Centennial

at Beechcroft

Columbus South

at Columbus West

Independence

at Eastmoor Academy

Marion-Franklin

at Briggs

Northland

at Linden-McKinley

Whetstone

at Mifflin

Central Catholic League

St. Charles

at Hartley

Watterson

at DeSales

Mid-State League

Bexley

at Buckeye Valley

Bloom-Carroll

at Amanda-Clearcreek

Circleville

at Logan Elm

Fairfield Christian

at Grove City Christian

Fairfield Union

at Hamilton Township

Grandview

at Harvest Prep

Whitehall

at Liberty Union

Licking County League

Granville

at Licking Heights

Lakewood

at Licking Valley

Newark Catholic

at Utica

Northridge

at Johnstown

Knox Morrow Athletic Conference

Cardington

at Danville

Howard East Knox

at Galion Northmor

Mount Gilead

at Centerburg

Sparta Highland

at Fredericktown

Other area games

Columbus Bishop Sycamore

at Hedgesville (W.Va.)

Dayton Dunbar

at Teays Valley

Jonathan Alder

at Springfield Kenton Ridge

KIPP Columbus

at Marion Pleasant

Morral Ridgedale

at Berne Union

Mount Vernon

at Zanesville

Watkins Memorial

at Heath

West Jefferson

at Mechanicsburg

Saturday, Oct. 5

Mid-State League

Worthington Christian

at Fisher Catholic

Other area games

Columbus Crusaders

at Harlan (Ind.) Tri-State Kings Crusaders

Columbus East

at Dayton Meadowdale

====

WEEK 7

Thursday, Oct. 10

City League

Independence

at Marion-Franklin

Friday, Oct. 11

Ohio Capital Conference

Canal Winchester

at Groveport

Delaware

at Dublin Jerome

Dublin Coffman

at Central Crossing

Franklin Heights

at Big Walnut

Gahanna

at Reynoldsburg

Hilliard Bradley

at Olentangy Berlin

Hilliard Darby

at Thomas Worthington

Hilliard Davidson

at Upper Arlington

Lancaster

at Pickerington Central

Newark

at New Albany

Olentangy Orange

at Olentangy

Pickerington North

at Grove City

Westerville Central

at Westerville North

Westerville South

at Olentangy Liberty

Westland

at Marysville

Worthington Kilbourne

at Dublin Scioto

City League

Beechcroft

at Whetstone

Briggs

at Africentric

Eastmoor Academy

at Columbus West

Linden-McKinley

at Centennial

Mifflin

at Columbus East

Walnut Ridge

at Columbus South

Mid-State League

Amanda-Clearcreek

at Circleville

Bexley

at Whitehall

Columbus Academy

at Buckeye Valley

Fisher Catholic

at Fairfield Christian

Hamilton Township

at Teays Valley

Liberty Union

at Grandview

Logan Elm

at Fairfield Union

Licking County League

Heath

at Utica

Johnstown

at Newark Catholic

Licking Heights

at Lakewood

Licking Valley

at Watkins Memorial

Knox Morrow Athletic Conference

Centerburg

at Howard East Knox

Danville

at Fredericktown

Galion Northmor

at Cardington

Mount Gilead

at Sparta Highland

Other area games

Bellefontaine

at Jonathan Alder

Byesville Meadowbrook

at Bloom-Carroll

Columbus Bishop Sycamore

at Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth

DeSales

at Dayton Belmont

Granville

at Northridge

Grove City Christian

at Morral Ridgedale

Hartley

at Austintown-Fitch

Harvest Prep

at Ready

Indianapolis Roncalli

at Northland

KIPP Columbus

at Lima Central Catholic

Miamisburg Dayton Christian

at Worthington Christian

Mount Vernon

at Wooster

Springfield Northeastern

at West Jefferson

St. Charles

at Lucas

Youngstown Ursuline

at Watterson

Saturday, Oct. 12

Area non-league

Columbus Crusaders

at Griffith (Ind.) Calumet Christian

====

WEEK 8

Thursday, Oct. 17

Ohio Capital Conference

Westerville Central

at Olentangy Orange

Westerville North

at Westerville South

Friday, Oct. 18

Ohio Capital Conference

Canal Winchester

at Franklin Heights

Central Crossing

at Westland

Dublin Coffman

at Hilliard Davidson

Dublin Jerome

at Hilliard Bradley

Grove City

at Reynoldsburg

Groveport

at Newark

Hilliard Darby

at Worthington Kilbourne

Lancaster

at Gahanna

Marysville

at Upper Arlington

New Albany

at Big Walnut

Olentangy Berlin

at Dublin Scioto

Olentangy Liberty

at Olentangy

Pickerington Central

at Pickerington North

Thomas Worthington

at Delaware

City League

Africentric

at Columbus West

Briggs

at Eastmoor Academy

Columbus East

at Northland

Columbus South

at Independence

Linden-McKinley

at Beechcroft

Mifflin

at Centennial

Walnut Ridge

at Marion-Franklin

Central Catholic League

DeSales

at St. Charles

Hartley

at Watterson

Mid-State League

Buckeye Valley

at Grandview

Columbus Academy

at Liberty Union

Fairfield Union

at Bloom-Carroll

Hamilton Township

at Amanda-Clearcreek

Harvest Prep

at Bexley

Teays Valley

at Circleville

Worthington Christian

at Fairfield Christian

Licking County League

Lakewood

at Granville

Northridge

at Heath

Utica

at Johnstown

Watkins Memorial

at Licking Heights

Knox Morrow Athletic Conference

Cardington

at Howard East Knox

Fredericktown

at Mount Gilead

Galion Northmor

at Danville

Sparta Highland

at Centerburg

Other area games

Columbus Bishop Sycamore

at Indianapolis Warren Central

Jonathan Alder

at New Carlisle Tecumseh

KIPP Columbus

at Norwood

Logan Elm

at McConnelsville Morgan

Lucas

at Fisher Catholic

Mansfield Madison

at Mount Vernon

Newark Catholic

at Licking Valley

Newbury

at Grove City Christian

Ready

at Whitehall

Sarahsville Shenandoah

at Berne Union

West Jefferson

at West Liberty-Salem

Whetstone

at Northwood

Saturday, Oct. 19

Area non-league

Wayne (Mich.) Downriver Wolfpack

at Columbus Crusaders

====

WEEK 9

Thursday, Oct. 24

Ohio Capital Conference

Worthington Kilbourne

at Hilliard Bradley

Friday, Oct. 25

Ohio Capital Conference

Big Walnut

at Groveport

Delaware

at Hilliard Darby

Dublin Scioto

at Thomas Worthington

Grove City

at Gahanna

Marysville

at Hilliard Davidson

New Albany

at Franklin Heights

Newark

at Canal Winchester

Olentangy

at Westerville North

Olentangy Berlin

at Dublin Jerome

Olentangy Liberty

at Olentangy Orange

Pickerington North

at Lancaster

Reynoldsburg

at Pickerington Central

Upper Arlington

at Central Crossing

Westerville South

at Westerville Central

Westland

at Dublin Coffman

City League

Beechcroft

at Mifflin

Centennial

at Northland

Columbus East

at Whetstone

Columbus West

at Walnut Ridge

Eastmoor Academy

at Columbus South

Independence

at Briggs

Marion-Franklin

at Africentric

Mid-State League

Amanda-Clearcreek

at Teays Valley

Berne Union

at Worthington Christian

Bloom-Carroll

at Logan Elm

Circleville

at Hamilton Township

Grandview

at Columbus Academy

Liberty Union

at Buckeye Valley

Whitehall

at Harvest Prep

Licking County League

Heath

at Newark Catholic

Licking Valley

at Granville

Utica

at Northridge

Watkins Memorial

at Lakewood

Knox Morrow Athletic Conference

Centerburg

at Cardington

Danville

at Sparta Highland

Fredericktown

at Galion Northmor

Howard East Knox

at Mount Gilead

Other area games

Bexley

at Ready

Canton Central Catholic

at Linden-McKinley

Cincinnati Hillcrest Academy

at Grove City Christian

Dayton Belmont

at Hartley

Dayton Jefferson Township

at Fairfield Christian

Galion

at KIPP Columbus

Licking Heights

at Johnstown

Mansfield Senior

at Mount Vernon

North Lewisburg Triad

at West Jefferson

Springfield Shawnee

at Jonathan Alder

St. Clairsville

at Fairfield Union

Watterson

at Dayton Dunbar

Saturday, Oct. 26

Area non-league

Morral Ridgedale

at Fisher Catholic

St. Charles

at Youngstown Chaney

====

WEEK 10

Thursday, Oct. 31

Central Catholic League

DeSales

at Hartley

Friday, Nov. 1

Ohio Capital Conference

Canal Winchester

at Big Walnut

Central Crossing

at Marysville

Dublin Coffman

at Upper Arlington

Dublin Jerome

at Worthington Kilbourne

Franklin Heights

at Newark

Gahanna

at Pickerington North

Groveport

at New Albany

Hilliard Bradley

at Delaware

Hilliard Darby

at Dublin Scioto

Hilliard Davidson

at Westland

Lancaster

at Reynoldsburg

Olentangy Orange

at Westerville South

Pickerington Central

at Grove City

Thomas Worthington

at Olentangy Berlin

Westerville Central

at Olentangy

Westerville North

at Olentangy Liberty

City League

Africentric

at Eastmoor Academy

Centennial

at Whetstone

Columbus West

at Briggs

Independence

at Walnut Ridge

Linden-McKinley

at Columbus East

Marion-Franklin

at Columbus South

Northland

at Beechcroft

Central Catholic League

Watterson

at St. Charles

Mid-State League

Amanda-Clearcreek

at Logan Elm

Buckeye Valley

at Whitehall

Circleville

at Fairfield Union

Columbus Academy

at Bexley

Grove City Christian

at Berne Union

Liberty Union

at Harvest Prep

Teays Valley

at Bloom-Carroll

Licking County League

Granville

at Watkins Memorial

Johnstown

at Heath

Licking Heights

at Licking Valley

Newark Catholic

at Northridge

Knox Morrow Athletic Conference

Centerburg

at Fredericktown

Howard East Knox

at Danville

Mount Gilead

at Cardington

Sparta Highland

at Galion Northmor

Other area games

Fairbanks

at West Jefferson

Grandview

at Ready

Hamilton Township

at Logan

Jonathan Alder

at London

KIPP Columbus

at Worthington Christian

Lakewood

at Utica

Mifflin

at Garfield Heights

Mount Vernon

at Millersburg West Holmes

Troy Christian

at Fisher Catholic