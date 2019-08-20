Tuesday

Below are the weekly 2019 high school football schedules for teams in central Ohio leagues:

WEEK 1

Saturday, Aug. 24

Area non-league

Columbus Crusaders
at Middletown Christian

Thursday, Aug. 29

Area non-league

Centennial
at Grandview

Friday, Aug. 30

Area non-league

Beechcroft
at Dayton Ponitz Tech

Bellville Clear Fork
at Fredericktown

Big Walnut
at Johnstown

Bloom-Carroll
at Sparta Highland

Briggs
at Olentangy Berlin

Buckeye Valley
at Delaware

Cardington
at Plymouth

Central Crossing
at Dublin Jerome

Chillicothe
at Teays Valley

Chillicothe Zane Trace
at Logan Elm

Cincinnati Elder
at Gahanna

Cincinnati Wyoming
at Columbus Academy

Columbus East
at Columbus South

Dublin Coffman
at Clayton Northmont

Edon
vs. Newark Catholic

Erial (N.J.) Timber Creek
at Hartley

Fairfield Christian
at Newcomerstown

Fairfield Union
at New Lexington

Franklin Heights
at Hamilton Township

Grove City
at Hilliard Davidson

Grove City Christian
at Middletown Christian

Harvest Prep
at Eastmoor Academy

Heath
at Liberty Union 

Independence
at Amanda-Clearcreek

Jonathan Alder
at Duncan Falls Philo

Lakewood
at Warsaw River View

Licking Valley
at Thornville Sheridan

Linden-McKinley
at Columbus West

Lockland
at West Jefferson

Lucas
at Danville

Marion Elgin
at Galion Northmor

Marion-Franklin
at Granville 

Marion Harding
at Mount Vernon 

Mifflin
at Walnut Ridge

Mount Gilead
at North Robinson Colonel Crawford

Newark
at Zanesville

Northland
at Marysville

Northridge
at Howard East Knox

Olentangy
at Hilliard Darby

Olentangy Orange
at Worthington Kilbourne

Pickerington Central
vs. Winter Park (Fla.)
in Freedom Bowl at Milton (Ga.)

Pickerington North
at Olentangy Liberty

Portsmouth West
at KIPP Columbus

Ready
at Genoa Area

Reigning Sports Academy
at Columbus Crusaders

St. Charles
at Dublin Scioto

Springfield
at Hilliard Bradley

Thomas Worthington
at Canal Winchester

Upper Arlington
at Reynoldsburg

Utica
at Centerburg

Washington Court House Miami Trace
at Circleville

Watkins Memorial
at Whetstone

Watterson
at Lancaster

Waynesville
at Bexley

Westerville North
at Groveport

Westerville South
at New Albany

Westland
at Licking Heights

Whitehall
at Westerville Central

Worthington Christian
at Springfield Northeastern

Zanesville West Muskingum
at Berne Union

Saturday, Aug. 31

Area non-league

Africentric
at Steubenville Catholic Central

Columbus Bishop Sycamore
vs. Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland

DeSales
vs. Dayton Carroll
at Huber Heights Wayne

Fisher Catholic
at New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic

WEEK 2

Thursday, Sept. 5

Area non-league

Hamilton Township
at Groveport

Walnut Ridge
at Watkins Memorial

Friday, Sept. 6

Area non-league

Amanda-Clearcreek
at Chillicothe Unioto

Albany Alexander
at Berne Union

Big Walnut
at Buckeye Valley

Bucyrus
at Cardington

Campbell Memorial
at Bexley

Canal Winchester
at Olentangy Berlin

Central Crossing
at Beechcroft

Columbus East
at KIPP Columbus

Columbus South
at Linden-McKinley

Columbus West
at Centennial

Clayton Northmont
at Pickerington North

Danville
at Loudonville

Dayton Belmont
at Upper Arlington

Dayton Meadowdale
at Independence

Delaware
at Marysville

DeSales
at Dublin Jerome

Dublin Scioto
at New Albany

Eastmoor Academy
at St. Charles

Fairfield Christian
at Willow Wood Symmes Valley

Fairfield Union
at Lakewood

Franklin Heights
at Harvest Prep

Gahanna
at Dublin Coffman

Galion Northmor
at Worthington Christian

Grandview
at Africentric

Granville
at Bellville Clear Fork

Hamilton (Ontario) Cathedral
at Lancaster

Hartley
at Wheelersburg

Hilliard Bradley
at Olentangy Orange

Hilliard Davidson
at Hilliard Darby

Howard East Knox
at Utica

Huber Heights Wayne
at Olentangy Liberty

Johnstown
at Zanesville

Liberty Union
at Bloom-Carroll

Licking Heights
at Reynoldsburg

Licking Valley
at Heath

Logan Elm
at Williamsport Westfall

Lucas
at Centerburg

Madison Plains
at Fredericktown

Maria Stein Marion Local
at Watterson

Marion Harding
at Jonathan Alder

Miamisburg
at Olentangy

Mifflin
at Chillicothe

Mount Vernon
at Newark

New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic
at Grove City Christian

Northridge
at Sarahsville Shenandoah

Ontario
at Sparta Highland

Pickerington Central
at Columbus (Ind.) East

Reigning Sports Academy
at London

Teays Valley
at Logan

Thomas Worthington
at Westerville North

Upper Sandusky
at Mount Gilead

Washington Court House
at Circleville

Westerville Central
at Grove City

West Jefferson
at Ready

Westland
at Marion-Franklin

Whetstone
at Briggs

Whitehall
at Northland

Worthington Kilbourne
at Westerville South

Saturday, Sept. 7

Area non-league

Columbus Academy
at Newark Catholic

Columbus Bishop Sycamore
at Hightstown (N.J.) Peddie

Columbus Crusaders
at Cincinnati Dohn

Crestline
at Fisher Catholic

WEEK 3

Thursday, Sept. 12

Area non-league

Johnstown
at Licking Valley

Friday, Sept. 13

Area non-league

Beechcroft
at Walnut Ridge

Berne Union
at Nelsonville-York

Bexley
at Hamilton Township

Briggs
at Franklin Heights

Bucyrus
at Grandview

Cardington
at North Robinson Colonel Crawford

Centennial
at Africentric

Centerburg
at Northridge

Chillicothe
at Watkins Memorial

Circleville
at Williamsport Westfall

Cleveland Glenville
at Olentangy Liberty

Columbus Academy
at London

Columbus Bishop Sycamore
at Cincinnati Landmark Eagles

Columbus Crusaders
at KIPP Columbus

Columbus South
at Whetstone

Columbus West
at Columbus East

Dayton Jefferson Township
at Grove City Christian

Dublin Jerome
at Dublin Coffman

Dublin Scioto
at Whitehall

Eastmoor Academy
at Granville

Fredericktown
at Utica

Gahanna
at Hartley

Galion Northmor
at Lucas

Grove City
at Central Crossing

Groveport
at Worthington Kilbourne

Harvest Prep
at Mifflin

Hilliard Darby
at Lancaster

Hilliard Davidson
at Hilliard Bradley

Howard East Knox
at Warsaw River View

Jonathan Alder
at Bloom-Carroll

Liberty Union
at Amanda-Clearcreek

Logan Elm
at Washington Court House Miami Trace

Mansfield Senior
at Westerville North

Marysville
at Findlay

McArthur Vinton County
at Fairfield Union

Mount Gilead
at Marion Elgin

Mount Vernon
at Buckeye Valley

Naperville (Ill.) Central
at Pickerington Central

New Albany
at Licking Heights

Newark
at Marion Harding

Newark Catholic
at Bainbridge Paint Valley

Northland
at Westerville Central

North Union
at Heath

Olentangy
at Springfield

Olentangy Berlin
at Toledo St. John's

Pickerington North
at Olentangy Orange

Ready
at St. Charles

Reigning Sports Academy
at Sarahsville Shenandoah

Reynoldsburg
at Marion-Franklin

Sandusky Perkins
at Independence

Shelby
at Big Walnut

Smithville
at Linden-McKinley

Sparta Highland
at Caledonia River Valley

Teays Valley
at Canal Winchester

Upper Arlington
at Cincinnati Winton Woods

Watterson
at Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit

Wellston
at Lakewood

West Jefferson
at Jamestown Greeneview

Westerville South
at Thomas Worthington

Westland
at Delaware

Worthington Christian
at Danville

Saturday, Sept. 14

Area non-league

Portsmouth Notre Dame
at Fisher Catholic

Toledo Ottawa Hills
at Fairfield Christian

WEEK 4

Thursday, Sept. 19

Mid-State League

Bloom-Carroll
at Hamilton Township

Friday, Sept. 20

Ohio Capital Conference

Dublin Jerome
at Dublin Scioto

Delaware
at Olentangy Berlin

Hilliard Bradley
at Hilliard Darby

Worthington Kilbourne
at Thomas Worthington

City League

Africentric
at Independence

Beechcroft
at Columbus East

Briggs
at Columbus South

Marion-Franklin
at Columbus West

Northland
at Mifflin

Walnut Ridge
at Eastmoor Academy

Whetstone
at Linden-McKinley

Mid-State League

Berne Union
at Fisher Catholic

Bexley
at Grandview

Fairfield Union
at Amanda-Clearcreek

Grove City Christian
at Worthington Christian

Harvest Prep
at Buckeye Valley

Logan Elm
at Teays Valley

Whitehall
at Columbus Academy

Knox Morrow Athletic Conference

Centerburg
at Galion Northmor

Danville
at Mount Gilead

Fredericktown
at Cardington

Sparta Highland
at Howard East Knox

Other area games

Centennial
at Chillicothe

Central Crossing
at Reynoldsburg

Canal Winchester
at Westerville North

Columbus Bishop Sycamore
at Paintsville, (Ky.) Johnson Central

Dayton Carroll
at Watterson

Dayton Chaminade Julienne
at Hartley

Dublin Coffman
at Olentangy

Fairfield Christian
at Morral Ridgedale

Franklin Heights
at Westland

Granville
at Johnstown

Heath
at Licking Heights

Jonathan Alder
at Urbana

Kettering Alter
at DeSales

Lakewood
at Northridge

Lancaster
at Newark

Lexington
at Mount Vernon

Licking Valley
at Utica

Lucasville Valley
at Circleville

Marysville
at Grove City

Middletown Fenwick
at St. Charles

New Albany
at Gahanna

Newark Catholic
at Watkins Memorial

Olentangy Liberty
at Hilliard Davidson

Olentangy Orange
at Big Walnut

Pickerington Central
at Groveport

Ready
at Liberty Union

Reigning Sports Academy
at Miamisburg Dayton Christian

South Charleston Southeastern
at West Jefferson

Toledo Rogers
at KIPP Columbus

Westerville Central
at Pickerington North

Westerville South
at Upper Arlington

Saturday, Sept. 21

Area non-league

Big Rock (Ill.) Crossroads Crusaders
at Columbus Crusaders

WEEK 5

Friday, Sept. 27

Ohio Capital Conference

Dublin Scioto
at Delaware

Hilliard Darby
at Dublin Jerome

Thomas Worthington
at Hilliard Bradley

Worthington Kilbourne
at Olentangy Berlin 

City League

Briggs
at Walnut Ridge

Columbus East
at Centennial

Columbus South
at Africentric

Columbus West
at Independence

Eastmoor Academy
at Marion-Franklin

Mifflin
at Linden-McKinley

Whetstone
at Northland

Mid-State League

Berne Union
at Fairfield Christian

Circleville
at Bloom-Carroll

Columbus Academy
at Harvest Prep

Fisher Catholic
at Grove City Christian

Grandview
at Whitehall

Hamilton Township
at Logan Elm

Liberty Union
at Bexley

Teays Valley
at Fairfield Union 

Knox Morrow Athletic Conference

Cardington
at Sparta Highland

Danville
at Centerburg

Fredericktown
at Howard East Knox

Galion Northmor
at Mount Gilead

Other area games

Amanda-Clearcreek
at Waverly

Ashland
at Mount Vernon

Beechcroft
at Toledo Waite

Big Walnut
at Marysville

Buckeye Valley
at Ready

Cincinnati Landmark Eagles
at Columbus Crusaders

Clarksville Clinton-Massie
at Hartley

Columbus Bishop Sycamore
at Point Pleasant (W.Va.)

DeSales
at Middletown Fenwick

Gahanna
at Westerville Central

Grove City
at Canal Winchester

Groveport
at Olentangy Liberty

Heath
at Lakewood

Hilliard Davidson
at Pickerington Central

Johnstown
at Watkins Memorial

KIPP Columbus
at Ravenna Southeast

Licking Heights
at Newark Catholic

Newark
at Central Crossing

Northridge
at Licking Valley

North Union
at Jonathan Alder

Olentangy
at New Albany

Pickerington North
at Dublin Coffman

Reigning Sports Academy
at Saltsburg (Pa.) Kiski Prep

Reynoldsburg
at Westerville South

St. Charles
at Dayton Carroll

Upper Arlington
at Lancaster

Utica
at Granville

Watterson
at Dayton Chaminade Julienne

Westerville North
at Franklin Heights

West Jefferson
at Madison Plains

Westland
at Olentangy Orange

Worthington Christian
at Glouster Trimble

WEEK 6

Thursday, Oct. 3

Area non-league

Ready
at Columbus Academy

Friday, Oct. 4

Ohio Capital Conference

Big Walnut
at Newark

Central Crossing
at Hilliard Davidson

Delaware
at Worthington Kilbourne

Dublin Jerome
at Thomas Worthington

Dublin Scioto
at Hilliard Bradley

Grove City
at Lancaster

Groveport
at Franklin Heights

Marysville
at Dublin Coffman

New Albany
at Canal Winchester

Olentangy
at Westerville South

Olentangy Berlin
at Hilliard Darby

Olentangy Liberty
at Westerville Central

Pickerington Central
at Gahanna

Reynoldsburg
at Pickerington North

Upper Arlington
at Westland

Westerville North
at Olentangy Orange

City League

Africentric
at Walnut Ridge

Centennial
at Beechcroft

Columbus South
at Columbus West

Independence
at Eastmoor Academy

Marion-Franklin
at Briggs

Northland
at Linden-McKinley

Whetstone
at Mifflin

Central Catholic League

St. Charles
at Hartley

Watterson
at DeSales

Mid-State League

Bexley
at Buckeye Valley

Bloom-Carroll
at Amanda-Clearcreek

Circleville
at Logan Elm

Fairfield Christian
at Grove City Christian

Fairfield Union
at Hamilton Township

Grandview
at Harvest Prep

Whitehall
at Liberty Union

Licking County League

Granville
at Licking Heights

Lakewood
at Licking Valley

Newark Catholic
at Utica

Northridge
at Johnstown

Knox Morrow Athletic Conference

Cardington
at Danville

Howard East Knox
at Galion Northmor

Mount Gilead
at Centerburg

Sparta Highland
at Fredericktown

Other area games

Columbus Bishop Sycamore
at Hedgesville (W.Va.)

Dayton Dunbar
at Teays Valley

Jonathan Alder
at Springfield Kenton Ridge

KIPP Columbus
at Marion Pleasant

Morral Ridgedale
at Berne Union

Mount Vernon
at Zanesville

Watkins Memorial
at Heath

West Jefferson
at Mechanicsburg

Saturday, Oct. 5

Mid-State League

Worthington Christian
at Fisher Catholic

Other area games

Columbus Crusaders
at Harlan (Ind.) Tri-State Kings Crusaders

Columbus East
at Dayton Meadowdale

WEEK 7

Thursday, Oct. 10

City League

Independence
at Marion-Franklin

Friday, Oct. 11

Ohio Capital Conference

Canal Winchester
at Groveport

Delaware
at Dublin Jerome

Dublin Coffman
at Central Crossing

Franklin Heights
at Big Walnut

Gahanna
at Reynoldsburg

Hilliard Bradley
at Olentangy Berlin

Hilliard Darby
at Thomas Worthington

Hilliard Davidson
at Upper Arlington

Lancaster
at Pickerington Central

Newark
at New Albany

Olentangy Orange
at Olentangy

Pickerington North
at Grove City

Westerville Central
at Westerville North

Westerville South
at Olentangy Liberty

Westland
at Marysville

Worthington Kilbourne
at Dublin Scioto

City League

Beechcroft
at Whetstone

Briggs
at Africentric

Eastmoor Academy
at Columbus West

Linden-McKinley
at Centennial

Mifflin
at Columbus East

Walnut Ridge
at Columbus South

Mid-State League

Amanda-Clearcreek
at Circleville

Bexley
at Whitehall

Columbus Academy
at Buckeye Valley

Fisher Catholic
at Fairfield Christian

Hamilton Township
at Teays Valley

Liberty Union
at Grandview

Logan Elm
at Fairfield Union

Licking County League

Heath
at Utica

Johnstown
at Newark Catholic

Licking Heights
at Lakewood

Licking Valley
at Watkins Memorial

Knox Morrow Athletic Conference

Centerburg
at Howard East Knox

Danville
at Fredericktown

Galion Northmor
at Cardington

Mount Gilead
at Sparta Highland

Other area games

Bellefontaine
at Jonathan Alder

Byesville Meadowbrook
at Bloom-Carroll

Columbus Bishop Sycamore
at Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth

DeSales
at Dayton Belmont

Granville
at Northridge

Grove City Christian
at Morral Ridgedale

Hartley
at Austintown-Fitch

Harvest Prep
at Ready

Indianapolis Roncalli
at Northland

KIPP Columbus
at Lima Central Catholic

Miamisburg Dayton Christian
at Worthington Christian

Mount Vernon
at Wooster

Springfield Northeastern
at West Jefferson

St. Charles
at Lucas

Youngstown Ursuline
at Watterson

Saturday, Oct. 12

Area non-league

Columbus Crusaders
at Griffith (Ind.) Calumet Christian

WEEK 8

Thursday, Oct. 17

Ohio Capital Conference

Westerville Central
at Olentangy Orange

Westerville North
at Westerville South

Friday, Oct. 18

Ohio Capital Conference

Canal Winchester
at Franklin Heights

Central Crossing
at Westland

Dublin Coffman
at Hilliard Davidson

Dublin Jerome
at Hilliard Bradley

Grove City
at Reynoldsburg

Groveport
at Newark

Hilliard Darby
at Worthington Kilbourne

Lancaster
at Gahanna

Marysville
at Upper Arlington

New Albany
at Big Walnut

Olentangy Berlin
at Dublin Scioto

Olentangy Liberty
at Olentangy

Pickerington Central
at Pickerington North

Thomas Worthington
at Delaware

City League

Africentric
at Columbus West

Briggs
at Eastmoor Academy

Columbus East
at Northland

Columbus South
at Independence

Linden-McKinley
at Beechcroft

Mifflin
at Centennial

Walnut Ridge
at Marion-Franklin

Central Catholic League

DeSales
at St. Charles

Hartley
at Watterson

Mid-State League

Buckeye Valley
at Grandview

Columbus Academy
at Liberty Union

Fairfield Union
at Bloom-Carroll

Hamilton Township
at Amanda-Clearcreek

Harvest Prep
at Bexley

Teays Valley
at Circleville

Worthington Christian
at Fairfield Christian

Licking County League

Lakewood
at Granville

Northridge
at Heath

Utica
at Johnstown

Watkins Memorial
at Licking Heights

Knox Morrow Athletic Conference

Cardington
at Howard East Knox

Fredericktown
at Mount Gilead

Galion Northmor
at Danville

Sparta Highland
at Centerburg

Other area games

Columbus Bishop Sycamore
at Indianapolis Warren Central

Jonathan Alder
at New Carlisle Tecumseh

KIPP Columbus
at Norwood

Logan Elm
at McConnelsville Morgan

Lucas
at Fisher Catholic

Mansfield Madison
at Mount Vernon

Newark Catholic
at Licking Valley

Newbury
at Grove City Christian

Ready
at Whitehall

Sarahsville Shenandoah
at Berne Union

West Jefferson
at West Liberty-Salem

Whetstone
at Northwood

Saturday, Oct. 19

Area non-league

Wayne (Mich.) Downriver Wolfpack
at Columbus Crusaders

WEEK 9

Thursday, Oct. 24

Ohio Capital Conference

Worthington Kilbourne
at Hilliard Bradley

Friday, Oct. 25

Ohio Capital Conference

Big Walnut
at Groveport

Delaware
at Hilliard Darby

Dublin Scioto
at Thomas Worthington

Grove City
at Gahanna

Marysville
at Hilliard Davidson

New Albany
at Franklin Heights

Newark
at Canal Winchester

Olentangy
at Westerville North

Olentangy Berlin
at Dublin Jerome

Olentangy Liberty
at Olentangy Orange

Pickerington North
at Lancaster

Reynoldsburg
at Pickerington Central

Upper Arlington
at Central Crossing

Westerville South
at Westerville Central

Westland
at Dublin Coffman

City League

Beechcroft
at Mifflin

Centennial
at Northland

Columbus East
at Whetstone

Columbus West
at Walnut Ridge

Eastmoor Academy
at Columbus South

Independence
at Briggs

Marion-Franklin
at Africentric

Mid-State League

Amanda-Clearcreek
at Teays Valley

Berne Union
at Worthington Christian

Bloom-Carroll
at Logan Elm

Circleville
at Hamilton Township

Grandview
at Columbus Academy

Liberty Union
at Buckeye Valley

Whitehall
at Harvest Prep

Licking County League

Heath
at Newark Catholic

Licking Valley
at Granville

Utica
at Northridge

Watkins Memorial
at Lakewood

Knox Morrow Athletic Conference

Centerburg
at Cardington

Danville
at Sparta Highland

Fredericktown
at Galion Northmor

Howard East Knox
at Mount Gilead

Other area games

Bexley
at Ready

Canton Central Catholic
at Linden-McKinley

Cincinnati Hillcrest Academy
at Grove City Christian

Dayton Belmont
at Hartley

Dayton Jefferson Township
at Fairfield Christian

Galion
at KIPP Columbus

Licking Heights
at Johnstown

Mansfield Senior
at Mount Vernon

North Lewisburg Triad
at West Jefferson

Springfield Shawnee
at Jonathan Alder

St. Clairsville
at Fairfield Union

Watterson
at Dayton Dunbar

Saturday, Oct. 26

Area non-league

Morral Ridgedale
at Fisher Catholic

St. Charles
at Youngstown Chaney

WEEK 10

Thursday, Oct. 31

Central Catholic League

DeSales
at Hartley

Friday, Nov. 1

Ohio Capital Conference

Canal Winchester
at Big Walnut

Central Crossing
at Marysville

Dublin Coffman
at Upper Arlington

Dublin Jerome
at Worthington Kilbourne

Franklin Heights
at Newark

Gahanna
at Pickerington North

Groveport
at New Albany

Hilliard Bradley
at Delaware

Hilliard Darby
at Dublin Scioto

Hilliard Davidson
at Westland

Lancaster
at Reynoldsburg

Olentangy Orange
at Westerville South

Pickerington Central
at Grove City

Thomas Worthington
at Olentangy Berlin

Westerville Central
at Olentangy

Westerville North
at Olentangy Liberty

City League

Africentric
at Eastmoor Academy

Centennial
at Whetstone

Columbus West
at Briggs

Independence
at Walnut Ridge

Linden-McKinley
at Columbus East

Marion-Franklin
at Columbus South

Northland
at Beechcroft

Central Catholic League

Watterson
at St. Charles

Mid-State League

Amanda-Clearcreek
at Logan Elm

Buckeye Valley
at Whitehall

Circleville
at Fairfield Union

Columbus Academy
at Bexley

Grove City Christian
at Berne Union

Liberty Union
at Harvest Prep

Teays Valley
at Bloom-Carroll

Licking County League

Granville
at Watkins Memorial

Johnstown
at Heath

Licking Heights
at Licking Valley

Newark Catholic
at Northridge

Knox Morrow Athletic Conference

Centerburg
at Fredericktown

Howard East Knox
at Danville

Mount Gilead
at Cardington

Sparta Highland
at Galion Northmor

Other area games

Fairbanks
at West Jefferson

Grandview
at Ready

Hamilton Township
at Logan

Jonathan Alder
at London

KIPP Columbus
at Worthington Christian

Lakewood
at Utica

Mifflin
at Garfield Heights

Mount Vernon
at Millersburg West Holmes

Troy Christian
at Fisher Catholic