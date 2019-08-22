Already one of the nation’s best wrestlers despite having three full prep seasons ahead of him, Dublin Coffman sophomore Seth Shumate has taken a step toward securing his future.

Shumate announced Aug. 20 on Twitter that he has committed to Ohio State as part of the Buckeyes’ 2022 recruiting class.

I would like to make it official: following my high school career, I will pursue my academic and athletic goals at The Ohio State University at 184/197. The coaching staff, training partners, and opportunity that The Ohio State has to offer are second to none.pic.twitter.com/fAXBiAksWT

“I would like to make it official,” Shumate said in a tweet. “Following my high school career, I will pursue my academic and athletic goals at The Ohio State University at 184/197 (pounds). The coaching staff, training partners and opportunity that The Ohio State has to offer are second to none.”

He added that he “was born to be a Buckeye.”

Last winter, Shumate joined elite company when he won a Division I state championship at 195 as a freshman.

Then last month, he captured a pair of national championships in the same weight class at the United States Marine Corps Cadet Freestyle and Greco-Roman Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota, finishing first in both freestyle and Greco-Roman in the 16-and-under division.

