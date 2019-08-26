For the fourth year in a row, Pickerington Central is No. 1 in the Super 7 preseason poll. This year it was a unanimous vote. However, the Tigers never ended any of the past three seasons in the top spot, tying for fourth last year, finishing second in 2017 (the year they won the Division I state title) and placing third in 2016.

No. 2 Dublin Coffman was the only other team listed on all 11 ballots. Also of note is Pickerington and Hilliard took more than half the spots in the poll with No. 3 North, No. 4 Bradley and No. 6 Davidson. In addition, Darby just missed the seventh spot, edged out by Olentangy Liberty. Hartley is the only non-OCC team in the poll, at No. 5.

And just like last season, the only game on opening night between ranked teams is North against Liberty.

Eleven teams received votes; by contrast, 16 teams did in last year’s preseason poll.

Below is the poll as selected by ThisWeekSPORTS.com writers. A unanimous selection is 77 points:

1. Pickerington Central (11-3 last season), 77 points, 11 first-place votes. Opener: Friday vs. Winter Park (Florida) in Milton, Georgia

2. Dublin Coffman (11-2), 64 points. Opener: Friday at Clayton Norhtmont

3. Pickerington North (6-4), 34 points. Opener: Friday at Olentangy Liberty

4. Hilliard Bradley (9-2), 33 points. Opener: Friday vs. Springfield

5. Hartley (9-3), 29 points. Opener: Friday vs. Erial (New Jersey) Timber Creek

6. Hilliard Davidson (11-2), 23 points. Opener: Friday vs. Grove City

7. Olentangy Liberty (9-5), 18 points: Opener: Friday vs. Pickerington North

Also receiving votes: Hilliard Darby 14, Reynoldsburg 13, Westerville Central 2, Canal Winchester 1

