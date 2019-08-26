The two-time defending Division I state champion girls tennis doubles team of Olentangy Liberty juniors Maddie Atway and Dani Schoenly came close to adding a national title to their résumé.

At the USTA National Doubles Championship held Aug. 23-25 in Orlando, Florida, Atway and Schoenly lost to Natalie Block and Amber McGinnis of Florida 6-4, 6-3 for the 16-and-under championship.

Atway and Schoenly beat Marcela Lopez and Katherine Wurster 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 in their opening match and followed with wins over Jessica Buck and Marissa Pennings (6-4, 6-1), Mai Nguyen and Kayleigh Yun-Thayer (3-6, 6-3, 1-0) and Cecilia Alcobe-Garibay and Didi Bredberg Canizares (6-0, 6-0) to reach the final.

While competing for the Patriots, Atway usually plays first singles and Schoenly typically is at second singles during the regular season.

This season marked the seventh year of the USTA national doubles event.

