DOYLESTOWN — If excitement leads to wins, it’s going to be a great season for the Chippewa Chipps.



According to head football coach Mike Bohley, Doylestown is buzzing about the renovations to the stadium at Community Park, including a new artificial surface, to go with a shiny new school and plenty of athletes in its halls.



"There is a lot of excitement around the community, and it’s not only football," said Bohley. "Our girls soccer program is elite on the state level and the boys soccer program is well represented and respected. There are kids we haven’t had in a year, or two years, or even kids we’ve never had before. Couple that with some young faces … and I like our chemistry, I like our make-up. Roll it all together – the new turf, the fresh faces and deceivingly old faces – and there is a good bit of excitement around here."



COACH’S COMMENT



Bohley actually stepped down from his coaching position after last season, but re-considered and agreed to come back for his seventh season. Bohley is 44-22 with the Chipps.



"Any coach who signs up for this, and that’s in the entire OHSAA, is not about the money," Bohley said. "Priority No. 1 is your kids and I was all in investing in the young people. And that’s not only football for me, but across the board with everything in the school system. With where we are at now as a community and school, they’ve proven to me that they’re all in as well. So, here we are."



ON OFFENSE



Scheme wise, the Chipps will run the same things they’ve been doing since 2013.



"It’s the vanilla concept. We want to achieve balance with the run and pass game, whether we’re in the Pistol, wing-T, whatever. We will run multiple formations and with the hope of putting the defense in conflict when defending us."



Sophomore Christian Moyer is not one of the three returning starters on offense. He is, however, the Chipps’ starting quarterback and a dual threat. Moyer will also have the luxury of being behind an offense line with three guys who have started at one point or another.



"Christian didn’t miss a lifting session all offseason. He was religious, every day," Bohley said. "He’s strong for a sophomore, a big frame kid. At 180, 185 (pounds), he is a thick kid. We’re excited about what he can do with his legs and the passing game is coming along. He’s working hard on footwork and understanding different coverages. … Like all sophomores, he has a ways to go."



Carlton Miller will start at one tackle spot for the Chipps, a fourth-year starter. Junior Jimmy White will be a second-year starter at the other tackle, while A.J. Shannon is back after a year off and is expected to slide into a spot. Ty Mingle, a senior with some Friday night experience, joins freshman center Kyle Heart to round out the Chipps starting offensive line.



Sophomore Aidan Hanna is the Chipps’ top returning rusher with only eight yards last season. The 5-9, 180-pounder will be the Chipps fullback, joined in backfield by Nathan Powell and senior Dylan Brown. Powell started as a sophomore for the Chipps, but moved to Barberton as a junior. He’s back as a senior. Brown is playing football for a first time in high school after playing in junior high at Northwest.



The Chipps’ starters on the outside, Jason Cramer and Tanyon Franks had a combined two receptions a year ago. And starting tight end Zach Moyer came out to play football this year for a first time, hoping to connect with his brother, Christian.



"We are lucky that two-a-days were extended a week. It was some valuable time for a lot of guys who needed to hit the ground running," Bohley said. "Years past we would have three scrimmages, but we backed it down to two. I’m glad. It’s allowed us to focus on us a lot more."



ON DEFENSE



The Chipps will line up in multiple formations, including 4-3, 4-4, 3-5 and some stuff that might look like a 50.



"If you can’t at least expand and contract, you’re in trouble with what teams throw at you week-in and week-out these days. We scrimmaged Orrville first, and it was your typical first scrimmage with a bunch of new guys. We needed to work on pursuit, tacking form, all the fundamentals. The kids are definitely starting to play a little faster, though."



Miller, who can shift from tackle to end, and Jimmy White at tackle, anchor the Chipps defensive front. They’ll be joined by 6-foot-2, 320-pounder Collin Knotts at tackle and Zach Moyer at end.



Christian Moyer, who made 29 tackles and had two defensive touchdowns a season ago, joins Miller and White as returning starters. The younger Moyer will be at outside linebacker opposite Brian Weaver and next to inside linebacker Hanna.



Franks, Cramer, Powell and Brown will start in a secondary.



"We’re very flexible in the back end. They can all run and double or roll down into the box and be like another outside linebacker. They aren’t afraid to be physical," Bohley said.



STANDOUTS & STALWARTS



Miller is a rare four-year starter. He’s also a rarity among his peers at Chippewa.



"He’s a dairy farm kid," Bohley said. "I knew there was something different about him his freshman year, when he would come to school after getting up at 4 or 5 in the morning to milk the cows. He epitomizes that ‘blue collar, lunch pail,’ type of kid."



Miller had 23 tackles a year ago, three for loss.



Christan Moyer is an athlete, one of the many in the sophomore class the Chipps coaching staff is excited about.



Hanna is another sophomore who will fill two key positions at fullback and inside linebacker. Perhaps a little smaller than his predecessors, but Hanna is shifty and according to Bohley, "Never afraid to better himself and is the consummate teammate.



LEAGUE LOOK



Bohley said that like his team, most squads in the Wayne County Athletic League have question marks entering the 2019 campaign. He is certain that the upper-echelon and a few key matchups will be looming.



"As always, the league will be very competitive," Bohley said. "It seems like every year the league race will come down to a game or two, and I expect this season to be the same. We are extremely fortunate to be a part of such a tradition-rich and competitive league. We hope to improve on a weekly basis and evaluate ourselves at the end of the year in the WCAL."



SUMMING IT UP



Despite the loss of 14 seniors, Bohley and crew are excited about the upcoming season. Yes, there are questions to answer and youth to be served, but the mix of upperclassmen and talented youth have Bohley optimistic.



"Many of the guys we lost off of last years team were major contributors. But we’re excited with the fact that there are such a large amount of new faces that came out this year. Our depth has really been a pleasant surprise. For as much experience as we had last year, we didn’t have much depth. An injury here or an injury there and before we knew it, we were in a bad spot.



"When you’re in Div. V or Div. VI and you have 35 kids, you’re OK. We’ve had a lot of competition at practice, because we haven’t given much starter recognition. The kids have been going hard, competing."



CHIPPEWA CHIPPS



Began playing: 1912



Playoff appearances: 4



Plays in: Wayne County Athletic League



Plays at: Doylestown Community Stadium



Head coach: Mike Bohley, 44-22 entering seventh season



Last year: 6-4, 5-2 in WCAL



OHSAA Region: Div. V, Region 18



2019 SCHEDULE



August 30 at Crestwood



September 6 NORTON



September 13 TUSLAW



September 20 WAYNEDALE



September 27 at Dalton



October 4 SMITHVILLE



October 11 at Hillsdale



October 18 NORTHWESTERN



October 25 at Rittman



November 1 NORWAYNE