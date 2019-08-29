Versatile players spur game-plan innovations

Regardless of whether he's in a football uniform for Pickerington High School North or in street clothes, it's difficult to overlook Jack Sawyer.

About half an inch taller and 15 pounds heavier this season, the 6-foot-5 1/2, 235-pound Sawyer already has the prototypical frame of a major college defensive end despite having two full prep seasons ahead of him.

>> Players to watch: Tigers, Shamrocks are leaders on recruiting boards <<

Sawyer garners well-deserved attention for his skills at that position, too, coming off a season in which he compiled 15 tackles for loss and six sacks.

The interest around Sawyer hit new heights when he announced on Super Bowl Sunday -- just three months removed from his sophomore season -- that he was committing to Ohio State.

Impressive for sure, but that only begins to tell what he could have become or what other roles he still could have this fall for the Panthers.

Sawyer's size dictates that he could have begun a track to become an elite college tight end, but his ability to run 40 yards in about 4.7 seconds also makes him a fit at wide receiver or even slot receiver at times at the prep level.

He's more than four inches taller than 2019 graduate Mike Lowery, who was North's first-team all-district quarterback last season when Sawyer served as the backup, so there's also that option.

Sawyer stood out at running back at the youth level, and he certainly would be an imposing figure charging through any defensive front if he had remained at that position.

"I was a running back my whole life," Sawyer said. "In seventh and eighth grade, I was taking handoffs out of the backfield almost every play. I miss scoring all those touchdowns, but I think I'm going to catch a few this year, so we'll see."

The physical tools possessed by athletes such as Sawyer and Dublin Coffman's Mike Drennen, the area's most sought-after college prospect from the 2020 class, create a goldmine of opportunities for their teams -- but with a caveat.

With the continued shift away from power football to offenses centered on taking advantage of athleticism, deciding how to utilize an exceptional talent never has had higher stakes for a team at the prep level.

A season ago, Drennen served as a multidimensional spark on offense for a team that made it to a Division I regional final for the first time since 2009.

When the Shamrocks edged North 31-28 in a regular-season game last fall, Drennen rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns and Sawyer had a receiving touchdown and nine tackles.

"The thing in high school is when you have an elite talent like (Drennen), you want to figure out how you can find ways to get them the ball," Panthers coach Nate Hillerich said. "When we played Coffman last year, (Drennen) lined up at slot and sometimes at running back to make it harder for us to shut that one guy down."

Maximizing talent

Grandview coach Jason Peters has a simple philosophy when it comes to coaching an elite player.

"We talk to coaches all the time about it, that their No. 1 priority is not to screw them up," he said.

The Lachey brothers have been among Grandview's top players since Peters took over the Bobcats in 2007, with James Lachey graduating in 2018 and Luke Lachey now a senior.

During James' final prep season, he saw time at tight end but moved to running back and eventually to quarterback in addition to being the Division VI district Player of the Year as a defensive lineman. He's now a redshirt freshman tight end at Bowling Green.

While James was listed at 6-4 and 235 pounds when he played for the Bobcats, his brother is 6-6 and a leaner 220.

Luke has committed to Iowa, where he projects as a tight end, but he's athletic enough to have finished third in the high jump in the Division III state track and field meet last spring. That's after contributing 45 receptions at wide receiver, one interception at defensive back and two kickoff returns for scores last fall.

"You try to look at the skill set a kid has and put them in a position to be successful," Peters said. "For Luke, it's putting him in situations where it's hard for teams to put him away and easy for us to get him the ball. He's pretty much always been a wide receiver for us. We're moving him around a little bit this year. We spent a lot of time this offseason coming up with ways to get him the ball. The more success he has, the more successful we'll be."

A Walnut Ridge senior who is considered a three-star football prospect, Qian Magwood also is athletic and skilled enough that he could play college basketball.

The 6-0, 175-pound Magwood likely projects as a wide receiver in college. He scored 10 touchdowns at that position last fall but also had five interceptions at cornerback, was a threat on punt and kickoff returns and even completed four passes.

He reminds coach Byron Mattox of Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison, a 2015 Walnut Ridge graduate who saw time at defensive back, tight end, wide receiver and quarterback in addition to his current position while he was in high school.

"You try to get everything out of them, and they appreciate that," Mattox said. "A player like Qian we try to use in as many ways as possible. We try to get him in a matchup where he can get an advantage. We try to hide him, isolate him, try to get him the ball in screens, play him in motion. A lot of times (when he's on defense) they won't even look his way, but this year we're going to be pretty good at cornerback."

A team-first mentality

During Pickerington Central's run to the 2017 Division I state title, then-senior and current Michigan State safety Xavier Henderson provided a perfect example of how much of a difference having an elite athlete can make.

Henderson wound up being named state co-Defensive Player of the Year at cornerback as he recorded four interceptions and 77 tackles, but he showed late in the season that he could have been a star at other positions as well.

He had an 82-yard touchdown reception during a 42-31 victory over Hilliard Bradley in the second round of the playoffs and rushed for 153 yards and one touchdown in a 56-28 victory over Mentor in the state final.

The Tigers have a player emerging in the same mold in 6-1, 170-pound junior Lorenzo Styles Jr., who is considered a four-star prospect in the 2021 class and has a list of offers that includes Notre Dame and Ohio State.

Styles played much of his sophomore season at defensive back and provided a "nice shot in the arm in (a state semifinal) playoff run" at wide receiver, according to coach Jay Sharrett.

He could see time at H-back, wingback, flanker and tailback in one of the Tigers' numerous offensive packages this fall.

Something else Henderson and Styles share is their team-oriented mindset.

"Sometimes egos get bruised, but most of the time they understand," Sharrett said. "Guys (like Henderson and Styles) could be very bombastic if they wanted to, but they keep their feet on the ground."

Eastmoor Academy won its first playoff game since 2011 last fall and went on to reach a Division III state semifinal. Players such as 2019 graduate Miicah Coleman helped make that happen.

A linebacker who also saw time at strong safety, Coleman had 10 tackles for loss, five sacks and three interceptions. He also averaged 11.4 yards per carry during limited time at running back and added a dozen receptions.

"When you talk about a kid like Miicah, he said he'd do whatever was needed for the team," coach Jim Miranda said. "You're hoping colleges can see the athleticism when they're at a different position. Miicah was at linebacker and on offense was in the slot, and he did it for the team and sacrificed because I could have easily put him in as one of my alley guys or at cornerback or safety, but for the team he played linebacker."

The final decision

When Northland senior Kalil Branham signs with Kentucky this winter, it's with the understanding that he'll likely be at wide receiver, where he has played throughout much of his youth.

Last season, however, was a new experience for the 6-1, 210-pounder.

With the Vikings in need of a quarterback to complement Branham's older brother, running back and Eastern Michigan freshman John Branham Jr., they moved Kalil behind center.

Despite having little previous experience in that role, he passed for 12 touchdowns and more than 1,000 yards, rushed for five touchdowns and added two receiving scores.

He's likely going to move back to wide receiver this season, but the experience at quarterback benefited him.

"I pretty much played quarterback because that's what the team needed me to play, but it lets me know where every route is and where every receiver is running," he said. "(To be at wide receiver) you have to be able to catch and you have to have the speed, quickness and ability to run precise routes. When I was in little league, I played running back and then I kind of grew more than everybody else so they decided to put me at receiver and I just fell in love with that position."

With schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Florida State and Ohio State among Drennen's college offers, the 5-10, 185-pounder figures to draw significant attention on the field.

From Coffman's perspective, Drennen is elusive and athletic enough to star at running back, slot receiver or wide receiver.

He was used more from a receiving standpoint as a sophomore and made 40 receptions, but last year averaged more than a dozen carries per game and finished with 801 yards and 11 touchdowns rushing while adding 30 receptions for 464 yards and five scores.

Drennen believes he may end up as a slot receiver in college, but for now he's excited about filling what he calls a "hybrid" role on offense.

"I started at slot my freshman year, so that's how I really started playing receiver," he said. "Then after that they kind of incorporated some running back and stuff like that. I would see them doing that again this year. I've always been able to catch, so it was just sort of second nature to be honest. I love catching, running routes. I just love making people miss. It's fun."

julrey@thisweeknews.com

@UlreyThisWeek

