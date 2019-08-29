Quarterback Kyle Casey threw for 214 yards and two touchdowns and ran for one score and Darreion Davis rushed for 113 yards on 19 carries as Grandview edged Centennial 21-20 on Aug. 29 in a sloppy season-opening contest for both squads.

The teams combined for 22 penalties totaling 188 yards and Casey had three interceptions. The game also had numerous stoppages for players suffering from cramps.

“Kids played hard and responded when they needed to despite putting themselves in bad situations,” Grandview coach Jason Peters said. “They found a way to get it done. I’ll take an ugly win over a pretty loss, and this definitely wasn’t a pretty win.”

The teams were tied at 14 at halftime, but the Stars took a 20-14 lead with 7 minutes, 40 seconds left in the third quarter on a 10-yard pass from quarterback Jaylen Gilbert to Luchene Davis. The extra-point attempt failed.

Bobcats defensive lineman Matthew Taylor recovered a fumble by Gilbert with 3:43 left in the third inside the Stars’ 30-yard line. That set up a 26-yard touchdown pass from Casey to Luke Lachey, who finished with 10 catches for 128 yards.

Hallie Georskey kicked the extra point to give Grandview a 21-20 lead with 3:09 left in the third and the Bobcats made the advantage stand.

“I ask my kickers for two things: Don’t miss and don’t get the kicks blocked,” Peters said. “Hallie did that on all three of her kicks.”

The Bobcats had trouble corralling the Stars’ Syquee Womack. After Grandview opened the scoring with a 1-yard run by Casey with 5:46 left in the first quarter, Womack made the first of his three big plays in the first half.

The Centennial junior scored on an 85-yard kickoff return with 5:32 left in the first, but Grandview’s Glenn Cribbs blocked the extra-point attempt by Dejwar Ali and the Bobcats held a 7-6 lead.

Womack also had two second-quarter interceptions inside the Stars’ 10-yard line to halt Grandview scoring threats and made a third interception in the third quarter.

“That’s what (Womack) has always done for us,” Centennial coach Donte Goosby said. “He has been making big plays for us since he was a freshman. It was no surprise to anyone.”

Centennial also suffered two key losses. Running back Marquese Scott was ejected for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty early in the game and Gilbert left in the third quarter with an elbow injury after rushing 11 times for 101 yards and throwing two touchdown passes to Davis, including a 39-yarder in the second quarter.

Casey also had a 7-yard touchdown pass to Cory Culp with 45 seconds left in the opening quarter to give the Bobcats a 14-6 lead.

Team 1 2 3 4 Final CENTENNIAL 6 8 6 0 20 GRANDVIEW14 0 7 0 21

G—Casey 1 run (Georskey kick)

CE—Womack 85 kickoff return (kick failed)

G—Culp 7 pass from Casey (Georskey kick)

CE—Davis 39 pass from J. Gilbert (J. Gilbert run)

CE—Davis 10 pass from J. Gilbert (kick failed)

G—Lachey 26 pass from Casey (Georskey kick)