High school football coaches sometimes say the greatest improvement for their teams comes between Week 1 and Week 2.

If that's the case, then maybe Week 2 is among the most difficult weeks to predict. What of Week 1 will prove to be an aberration and what will prove to be a sign of things to come? And what might happen this week that will carry even more meaning in a month or beyond?

Week 2 sometimes, but not always, provides clearer pictures for every team of their strengths and weaknesses.

Here are five things we expect heading into Week 2:

1. One of the area's better rivalries -- Hilliard Davidson versus Hilliard Darby -- should deliver again.

Although Davidson and Darby have been in different divisions of the OCC for most of the rivalry's existence, their annual Week 2 meeting always seems to be among the area's best games and their matchup Friday, Sept. 6, at Darby should be no exception.

Both run-based teams won their openers Aug. 30, with Darby defeating Olentangy 23-13 and Davidson shutting out Grove City 27-0.

The Wildcats lead the all-time series 8-4, but the teams have alternated wins each of the past four seasons, including Davidson's 14-0 victory last year.

2. Westerville South has a great chance to build on last week when it plays host to Worthington Kilbourne.

Seeking its first winning season since 2014, South came out of the gate fast with a 48-21 rout of New Albany on Aug. 30. It was the Wildcats' most lopsided win since a 47-14 victory over Big Walnut in 2017.

Michael Mansaray led the way with 289 yards rushing and five touchdowns on 28 carries, the kind of performance the Wildcats will depend on all season, including Sept. 6 when they play their home opener against Kilbourne. South hasn't been 2-0 since 2012.

Kilbourne lost its opener, 16-6 to Olentangy Orange on Aug. 30, under first-year coach Mike Edwards.

3. Will Olentangy Berlin take another forward step after another win over Briggs?

The only team Berlin has defeated in its brief 11-game existence is Briggs, 53-22 in last year's opener and 51-0 on Aug. 30 to begin this season, but the Bears have a chance to bolster their confidence, if not their resume, when they play host to Canal Winchester on Sept. 6.

Coming off a 9-1 season last year, the Indians got a monkey off their back Aug. 30 by defeating Thomas Worthington 35-17, their first win over the Cardinals since 2016. Thomas had beaten the Indians each of the past two seasons.

Both Berlin and Canal Winchester are able to spread the ball with talented quarterbacks -- Jake Moeller for the Bears and Jack Beeler for the Indians -- as well as strong running backs in Johnny Spinner and Stephan Byrd, respectively. This has the makings of an intriguing matchup.

4. Groveport has another chance to build on high expectations entering the year.

With 18 starters, including two-way lineman and Northwestern commit Te'Rah Edwards, returning, Groveport expected a lot from itself coming off a 5-5 season in which three of its losses came by a combined 21 points, including two in OCC-Capital Division play to first-place Canal Winchester and runner-up New Albany.

The Cruisers' dominating 31-6 win over Westerville North on Aug. 30, in which they converted turnovers on the Warriors' first two possessions into touchdowns, only served to ramp up excitement entering a Thursday, Sept. 5, game against Hamilton Township at Fortress Obetz.

Groveport has had only one winning season since 2010 (6-4 in 2016) and was 0-10 two years ago.

5. A familiar face will lead New Albany during a trying time after its coach suffered a heart attack.

Brian Finn will be New Albany's acting head coach for the immediate future after Bubba Kidwell suffered a heart attack last weekend. He experienced chest pain during the Eagles' loss to South and visited urgent care later that night before being transported to a hospital, where preliminary tests indicated a heart attack.

Kidwell is in his second season as head coach after five years as defensive coordinator and 14 seasons overall as an assistant.

Finn is the Eagles' offensive coordinator and a longtime member of the staff.

New Albany plays host to Dublin Scioto on Sept. 6.

dpurpura@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekDave