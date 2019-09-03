It became clear in Week 1 why Westerville South is counting on Michael Mansaray to carry the load this season.

The senior running back rushed for 289 yards and five touchdowns, leading the Wildcats to a 48-21 win over New Albany on Aug. 30.

Those numbers earned Mansaray our Player of the Week honor. He won the ThisWeek staff vote and our Twitter poll, receiving 62 percent of 767 votes over 24 hours.

Mansaray exceeded his rushing yardage from last season in the opener. A year ago, he rushed for 272 yards and three touchdowns and added 203 yards receiving and one score.

The other Player of the Week finalists were Worthington Christian’s Jake Thompson, Walnut Ridge’s Howard Thornton and Westland’s Buddy Workman.

sports@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSports