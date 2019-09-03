The opening week of the high school football season both solidified and shook up the Super 7 poll. At the top of the poll, Pickerington Central and Dublin Coffman were unanimous picks for the top two spots. After that, there were significant changes because of the losses by No. 3 Pickerington North and No. 4 Hilliard Bradley. Olentangy Liberty, which defeated North 31-19, jumped from seventh to third. Hartley moved up one spot to No. 4, and Hilliard Davidson remained No. 6. Joining the poll are No. 5 Hilliard Darby and No. 7 Reynoldsburg.

More movement could be in store for next week as Davidson plays at Darby.

Below is the poll as selected by ThisWeekSPORTS.com writers. A unanimous selection is 77 points:

1. Pickerington Central (1-0), 77 points, 11 first-place votes. Last game: Defeated Winter Park (Florida) 34-21. Next game: Friday at Columbus (Indiana) East. Last week: No. 1

2. Dublin Coffman (1-0), 66 points. Last game: Def. Clayton Northmont 17-7. Next game: Friday vs. Gahanna. Last week: No. 2

3. Olentangy Liberty (1-0), 44 points. Last game: Def. Pickerington North 31-19. Next game: Friday vs. Huber Heights Wayne. Last week: No. 7

4. Hartley (1-0), 37 points. Last game: Def. Erial (New Jersey) Timber Creek 34-13. Next game: Friday at Wheelersburg. Last week: No. 5

5. Hilliard Darby (1-0), 30 points. Last game: Def. Olentangy 23-13. Next game: Friday vs. Hilliard Davidson. Last week: Not ranked

6. Hilliard Davidson (6-4), 28 points. Last game: Def. Grove City 27-0. Next game: Friday at Hilliard Darby. Last week: No. 6

7. Reynoldsburg (1-0), 16 points. Last game: Def. Upper Arlington 23-9. Next game: Friday vs. Licking Heights. Last week: Not ranked

Also receiving votes: Westerville Central 9, Pickerington North 1

Dropped out: No. 3 Pickerington North, No. 4 Hilliard Bradley

sports@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSports