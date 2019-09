For the opening week of the season, the ThisWeekSPORTS.com Predictions Panel was in midseason form, as all but two of the 15 panelists posted at least 10 victories. They were led by Frank DiRenna, who went 13-2.

As for our Lone Wolf picks – games in which one panelist has picked against the other 14 – the staff went 0-3, with Steve Blackledge, Scott Hummel and Patrick Dolan all coming up short on those longshots. There is only one Lone Wolf pick for Week 2, and it will be renamed for one week because John Hulkenberg is going Lone Ranger in taking the Cowboys of Columbus West to topple the Centennial Stars.

This will be an interesting week because we can’t recall the staff being so divided. Two games had an 8-7 split and five others had a 9-6 vote.

Enjoy Week 2!

HILLIARD DAVIDSON at HILLIARD DARBY

Wildcats: Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Stevenson

Panthers: Baker, Dolan, Hummel, Resnik, Thompson, Ulrey

BIG WALNUT at BUCKEYE VALLEY

Golden Eagles: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, Dolan, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Hummel, Resnik, Stevenson, Thompson, Ulrey

Barons: DiRenna, Purpura

CENTRAL CROSSING at BEECHCROFT

Comets: Baker, Blackledge, DiRenna, Frantz, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Thompson, Ulrey

Cougars: Cochran, Dolan, Gerfen, Hulkenberg, Hummel, Stevenson

COLUMBUS WEST at CENTENNIAL

Cowboys: Hulkenberg

Stars: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Dolan, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Hummel, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Thompson, Ulrey

DELAWARE vs. MARYSVILLE

Pacers: Baker, Blackledge, Dolan, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Ulrey

Monarchs: Cochran, DiRenna, Hulkenberg, Hummel, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Thompson

DESALES at DUBLIN JEROME

Stallions: Baker, Dolan, Hulkenberg, Resnik, Ulrey

Celtics: Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Hummel, Purpura, Stevenson, Thompson

DUBLIN SCIOTO at NEW ALBANY

Irish: Cochran, DiRenna, Resnik, Stevenson

Eagles: Baker, Blackledge, Dolan, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Hummel, Purpura, Thompson, Ulrey

EASTMOOR ACADEMY at ST. CHARLES

Warriors: Cochran, Dolan, Frantz, Gerfen, Hulkenberg, Hummel, Purpura, Ulrey

Cardinals: Baker, Blackledge, DiRenna, Hennen, Stevenson, Resnik, Thompson

FRANKLIN HEIGHTS at HARVEST PREP

Falcons: Baker, Hennen

Warriors: Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Dolan, Frantz, Gerfen, Hulkenberg, Hummel, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Thompson, Ulrey

HILLIARD BRADLEY at OLENTANGY ORANGE

Jaguars: Baker, DiRenna, Gerfen, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Resnik, Thompson, Ulrey

Pioneers: Blackledge, Cochran, Dolan, Frantz, Hummel, Stevenson

MARIA STEIN MARION LOCAL at WATTERSON

Flyers: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, Dolan, Frantz, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Hummel, Resnik, Thompson, Ulrey

Eagles: DiRenna, Gerfen, Purpura, Stevenson

MIAMISBURG at OLENTANGY

Vikings: Blackledge, Cochran, Frantz, Hummel, Thompson, Ulrey

Braves: Baker, DiRenna, Dolan, Gerfen, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson

THOMAS WORTHINGTON at WESTERVILLE NORTH

Cardinals: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Dolan, Gerfen, Hulkenberg, Hummel, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson

Warriors: Frantz, Hennen, Thompson, Ulrey

WEST JEFFERSON at READY

Roughriders: Blackledge, Cochran, Frantz, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Hummel, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson

Silver Knights: Baker, DiRenna, Dolan, Gerfen, Thompson, Ulrey

WESTLAND at MARION-FRANKLIN

Cougars: Baker, DiRenna, Dolan, Gerfen, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Hummel, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

Red Devils: Blackledge, Cochran, Frantz, Thompson

STANDINGS

Frank DiRenna 13-2 last week

Eric Frantz 12-3

Ryan Baker 11-4

Scott Hennen 11-4

Steve Blackledge 11-4

Scott Hummel 11-4

Andy Resnik 11-4

John Hulkenberg 10-5

Jeff Stevenson 10-5

Scott Gerfen 10-5

Neil Thompson 10-5

Jarrod Ulrey 10-5

Patrick Dolan 10-5

Lee Cochran 9-6

Dave Purpura 7-8

