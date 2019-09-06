Final scores and recaps for Friday Night Live 2019 Week 2 games

Recaps

Thursday, Sept. 5

Hamilton Township -- 0

at Groveport -- 56

Walnut Ridge -- 24

at Watkins Memorial -- 13

Friday, Sept. 6

West Jefferson -- 55

vs. Ready -- 24

at Fortress Obetz

Delaware Hayes -- 14

vs. Marysville -- 35

at Hilliard Bradley

DeSales -- 14

at Dublin Jerome -- 45

Dublin Scioto -- 24

at New Albany -- 28

Eastmoor Academy -- 16

at St. Charles -- 19

Hilliard Davidson -- 30

at Hilliard Darby -- 14

Hilliard Bradley -- 14

Olentangy Orange -- 17

Canal Winchester -- 24

at Olentangy Berlin -- 21

Worthington Kilbourne -- 6

at Westerville South -- 49

