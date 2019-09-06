Friday

Sep 6, 2019 at 12:01 AM Sep 6, 2019 at 11:42 PM


Final scores and recaps for Friday Night Live 2019 Week 2 games

Recaps

Thursday, Sept. 5

Hamilton Township -- 0
at Groveport -- 56

Walnut Ridge -- 24
at Watkins Memorial -- 13

Friday, Sept. 6

West Jefferson -- 55
vs. Ready -- 24
at Fortress Obetz

Delaware Hayes -- 14
vs. Marysville -- 35
at Hilliard Bradley

DeSales -- 14
at Dublin Jerome -- 45

Dublin Scioto -- 24
at New Albany -- 28

Eastmoor Academy -- 16
at St. Charles -- 19

Hilliard Davidson -- 30
at Hilliard Darby -- 14

Hilliard Bradley -- 14
Olentangy Orange -- 17

Canal Winchester -- 24
at Olentangy Berlin -- 21

Worthington Kilbourne -- 6
at Westerville South -- 49

