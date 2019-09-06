Final scores and recaps for Friday Night Live 2019 Week 2 games
Scroll down for all scores.
Refresh for the latest updates.Recaps
Scores will be hyperlinked when recaps are published.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Hamilton Township -- 0
at Groveport -- 56
Walnut Ridge -- 24
at Watkins Memorial -- 13
Friday, Sept. 6
West Jefferson -- 55
vs. Ready -- 24
at Fortress Obetz
Delaware Hayes -- 14
vs. Marysville -- 35
at Hilliard Bradley
DeSales -- 14
at Dublin Jerome -- 45
Dublin Scioto -- 24
at New Albany -- 28
Eastmoor Academy -- 16
at St. Charles -- 19
Hilliard Davidson -- 30
at Hilliard Darby -- 14
Hilliard Bradley -- 14
Olentangy Orange -- 17
Canal Winchester -- 24
at Olentangy Berlin -- 21
Worthington Kilbourne -- 6
at Westerville South -- 49
Tweets by ThisWeekSportsLooking for a specific box score? Try this. All Area Scores
...—