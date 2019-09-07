Among the central Ohio football teams that made last fall’s postseason were three that opened with back-to-back losses, which could provide solace to those off to slow starts this year.

The flip side is that two of those teams made it to the playoffs at 5-5 and the other was 6-4, and teams with those records usually don’t qualify.

Still, for teams such as Hilliard Bradley and Pickerington North — both were looked at as playoff contenders heading into the season — it may not be time to pack it in just yet.

There are eight weeks remaining in the regular season and so much can change.

Here are five things we learned in Week 2:

1. Davidson won the first matchup in the battle for bragging rights in Hilliard.

It’s never wise to bet against a team coached by Brian White, even in seasons when Davidson enters with numerous holes to fill.

On Sept. 6 against Darby, the Wildcats broke through with a 24-point fourth quarter on their way to a 30-14 victory behind four touchdowns from running back Leo Nixon and 104 yards rushing from quarterback Jack Stultz.

Davidson and Darby had split their past four matchups, and now the Wildcats will look for a Hilliard sweep when they visit Bradley on Sept. 13.

2. Dublin Jerome is another team setting itself up well for rivalry matchups.

After opening with a 34-3 victory over Central Crossing on Aug. 30, the Celtics might have been even more impressive Sept. 6, as they scored the final 31 points in a 45-14 victory over DeSales.

Jerome, which plays Dublin rivals Coffman in Week 3 and Scioto in Week 4, is off to a great start as it looks to bounce back from a 5-5 finish a season ago.

Against the Stallions, running back Adam Booth ran for 182 yards, rushed for two touchdowns and added a receiving score as the Celtics finished with 333 yards of offense.

In addition, Jerome forced four turnovers.

3. St. Charles and Watterson beat state powers in Week 2.

Two squads that are taking steps to prove that Hartley isn’t the only great CCL team are St. Charles and Watterson, as both are 2-0.

The Cardinals beat 2018 Division III state semifinalist Eastmoor Academy 19-16 as Luke Eversole rushed for 224 yards and two touchdowns. The game also included three safeties and a fumble recovery that set up the winning touchdown.

The eye-opener of the night might belong to Watterson, which beat last year’s Division VI state runner-up, Maria Stein Marion Local, 31-7.

Quarterback Jacob Hoying threw for 197 yards and three touchdowns and Andrew Bettendorf had two touchdown receptions for the Eagles.

St. Charles hasn’t been 2-0 since 2010 and Watterson is 2-0 for the first time since 2012.

4. Groveport continued an impressive start with a blowout win over a rival.

On Sept. 5, the Cruisers improved to 2-0 with a 56-0 victory over Hamilton Township at Fortress Obetz.

Groveport went 0-10 in 2017 and then snapped a 12-game losing streak with a 28-14 win over the Rangers in Week 2 last season on its way to a 5-5 finish.

Jashaun McGraw and Jalil Underdown give the Cruisers a pair of playmakers that should be effective as the schedule toughens.

5. Reynoldsburg moved to 2-0 on an emotional night for its community.

On the same day they learned one of their former players had died, the Raiders beat Licking Heights 41-7 to improve to 2-0.

Nigel Chatman, a 2016 graduate who started as a senior when Reynoldsburg made the playoffs in 2015, died in an automobile accident early that morning. He was a sophomore defensive lineman for Otterbein who made second-team all-OAC last fall.

