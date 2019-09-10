The matchup between the unbeaten Dublin Jerome and Coffman football teams is intriguing, especially with school district pride and respect shown by both coaches.

The Celtics visit the Shamrocks on Friday, Sept. 13, for a matchup that is always filled with emotion.

"We are all one," said Jerome coach Bob Gecewich, whose team improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2016 with a 45-14 win over DeSales on Sept. 6. "Dublin Coffman, Scioto and Jerome: We are all one Dublin."

Coffman coach Mark Crabtree also had glowing sentiments for his crosstown rival.

"(The Celtics) look good on film and they do a good job with their schemes," said Crabtree, whose team improved to 2-0 after defeating Gahanna 45-20 on Sept. 6. "Like any Dublin school, they are going to play hard and be well-coached."

Jerome is averaging 39.5 points per game and surrendering just 8.5, while Coffman is averaging 31 points and allowing 13.5.

Celtics running back Adam Booth had 182 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries against DeSales and has 332 yards rushing on 55 carries and four touchdowns on the season.

Quarterback Ryan Miller completed 11 of 19 passes for 98 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions and ran for 50 yards on 15 carries with two scores against the Stallions. Through two games, he is 21-for-39 passing for 175 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions and has rushed for 88 yards and two scores on 21 carries.

"I like their inside linebacker (Dominic Nardone), their quarterback (Miller) does a good job and their running back (Booth) is a good, tough runner," Crabtree said. "I know (Miller's) parents and they are good people, and he's a product of that."

Jerome rushed for 235 yards on 48 carries against DeSales. Of its 644 total yards through two games, 469 have come on the ground.

"I love my kids, and I love our locker room," Gecewich said.

The Celtics have four interceptions through two games. Easton Gross, Jacob Nalley and Jack Soehner each had one against DeSales and Gross had one in Jerome's 34-3 win over Central Crossing on Aug 30.

Coffman used a big-play offense to subdue Gahanna. The Shamrocks amassed 449 total yards against the Lions, including 311 rushing.

Jameel Williamson rushed for 106 yards on five carries with touchdowns of 63 and 41 yards. He also caught four passes for 34 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown from quarterback Connor Mathews.

Moussa Diallo led the Shamrocks with 154 yards rushing on 14 carries, including a 69-yard touchdown, and Mathews was 12-for-21 passing for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Bryon Threats caught a 29-yard touchdown pass and ran for touchdowns of 1 and 23 yards.

"I think what we want to stress is getting better and keeping focus," Crabtree said. "We need to continue to do the little things right like taking care of the ball and cutting down on penalties. We need to be more disciplined in our assignments and taking pride in our technique and becoming better players that way."

Through two games, Diallo has 243 yards rushing and one touchdown on 38 carries, Mathews is 19-for-35 passing for 192 yards with two touchdowns and one interception and Williamson has eight receptions for 49 yards and one score.

