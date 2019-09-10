The votes are in, and we have co-Players of the Week for Week 2.

St. Charles’ Luke Eversole won the vote of the ThisWeek staff. He rushed for 224 yards and two scores on 35 carries in a 19-16 win over Eastmoor Academy. That included 13 carries for 68 yards on the game-clinching drive, which he capped with a 7-yard touchdown run with 1 minute, 12 seconds to play.

Marysville’s Chase Kilgore won our Twitter poll, receiving 36 percent of 2,033 over 24 hours. He rushed 26 times for 232 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-14 win over Delaware.

The other finalists were Rashaun Broomfield of Whetstone and Leo Nixon of Hilliard Davidson.

