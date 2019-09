We said last week that the ThisWeekSPORTS.com staff was divided like it rarely has been before with two games having 8-7 votes and five others being 9-6.

The result was six staffers finished with at least 10 correct picks, led by Steve Blackledge and Jeff Stevenson, as both went 12-3. Blackledge moved into a first-place tie with Frank DiRenna at 23-7 overall. Stevenson and Eric Frantz are one game back at 22-8.

And three staffers had sub-.500 marks.

As for our Lone Wolf picks – games in which one panelist has picked against the other 14 – the staff went 0-1, with John Hulkenberg coming up short on his longshot.

Scott Hummel has both Lone Wolf picks for Week 3. Hummel, who’s 0-1 on such picks this year, took Dublin Jerome over Dublin Coffman and Teays Valley to beat Canal Winchester.

“Sooner or later, I’m getting one of these right,” he said.

Guess we’ll see if it’s sooner or later.

Enjoy Week 3!

====

2-0 DUBLIN JEROME at 2-0 DUBLIN COFFMAN

Celtics: Hummel

Shamrocks: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Dolan, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Thompson, Ulrey

1-1 JOHNSTOWN-MONROE at 2-0 LICKING VALLEY

Johnnies: Hennen, Gerfen, Purpura, Stevenson

Panthers: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Dolan, Frantz, Hulkenberg, Hummel, Resnik, Thompson, Ulrey

1-1 READY at 2-0 ST. CHARLES

Silver Knights: Baker, Blackledge, Ulrey

Cardinals: Cochran, DiRenna, Dolan, Baker, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Hummel, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Thompson

0-2 DUBLIN SCIOTO at 1-1 WHITEHALL

Irish: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, Dolan, Frantz, Hummel, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

Rams: DiRenna, Gerfen, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Thompson

0-2 GROVE CITY at 1-1 CENTRAL CROSSING

Dawgs: DiRenna, Frantz, Ulrey

Comets: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, Dolan, Gerfen, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Hummel, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, ThompsoN

1-1 HILLIARD DARBY at 0-1 LANCASTER

Panthers: Baker, Cochran, DiRenna, Dolan, Gerfen, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Hummel, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Thompson, Ulrey

Gales: Blackledge, Frantz

1-1 OLENTANGY BERLIN at 1-1 TOLEDO ST. JOHN'S

Bears: DiRenna, Hummel

Titans: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, Dolan, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Thompson, Ulrey

0-2 PICKERINGTON NORTH at 2-0 OLENTANGY ORANGE

Panthers: Baker, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Hulkenberg, Resnik, Ulrey

Pioneers: Blackledge, Dolan, Hennen, Hummel, Purpura, Stevenson, Thompson

2-0 TEAYS VALLEY at 2-0 CANAL WINCHESTER

Vikings: Hummel

Indians: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Dolan, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Thompson, Ulrey

1-1 WESTLAND at 1-1 DELAWARE

Cougars: DiRenna, Frantz, Hummel, Thompson

Pacers: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, Dolan, Gerfen, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

1-1 BEXLEY at 0-2 HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

Lions: Blackledge, Gerfen, Hennen, Hummel, Thompson

Rangers: Baker, Cochran, DiRenna, Dolan, Frantz, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

2-0 COLUMBUS SOUTH at 1-1 WHETSTONE

Bulldogs: Blackledge, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Hummel, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

Braves: Baker, Cochran, Dolan, Thompson

1-1 COLUMBUS WEST at 1-1 COLUMBUS EAST

Cowboys: Baker, Cochran, DiRenna

Tigers: Blackledge, Dolan, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Hummel, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Thompson, Ulrey

0-2 SMITHVILLE at 0-2 LINDEN-MCKINLEY

Smithies: Dolan, Frantz, Gerfen, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Thompson, Ulrey

Panthers: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Hennen, Hummel

1-1 WORTHINGTON CHRISTIAN at 0-2 DANVILLE

Warriors: Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Dolan, Gerfen, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Hummel, Purpura, Stevenson, Thompson, Ulrey

Blue Devils: Baker, Frantz, Resnik

STANDINGS

Frank DiRenna: 10-5; 23-7

Steve Blackledge: 12-3; 23-7

Eric Frantz:10-5; 22-8

Jeff Stevenson: 12-3; 22-8

Scott Hummel: 9-6; 20-10

Andy Resnik: 9-6; 20-10

Neil Thompson: 9-6; 19-11

Lee Cochran: 10-5; 19-11

Scott Gerfen: 9-6; 19-11

Scott Hennen: 8-7; 19-11

Ryan Baker: 7-8; 18-12

John Hulkenberg: 8-7; 18-12

Dave Purpura: 11-4; 18-12

Patrick Dolan: 7-8; 16-14

Jarrod Ulrey: 5-10; 15-15