Emily Manahan has stepped down after two seasons as softball coach at Watterson.

The Eagles went 31-20 under Manahan, including 17-10 last spring when they reached a Division I district final before losing to Gahanna 4-0.

It was the program’s first district final appearance since 2013.

“Working at Watterson was a dream come true of mine and it was an extremely tough decision to leave, but changes in my professional career and opportunities to continue my education aren’t going to allow me to give Watterson softball the time and dedication the school and players deserve,” Manahan said. “I’m so grateful for the support of the administration and parents in the softball program and want to think (athletics director) Doug Etgen, (principal) Deacon (Chris) Campbell and the entire Watterson community for putting their time and faith in me over the last few years. I will always be an Eagle at heart.”

A 2008 Watterson graduate who played at Bluffton University, Manahan was an assistant coach for the Eagles for three seasons before being named coach in 2018. The Eagles went 14-10 in her first season.

Manahan’s father, Scott, retired this summer after serving 34 seasons as Watterson’s baseball coach. He has been replaced by Jeff Boulware.

