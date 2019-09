Final scores and recaps for Friday Night Live 2019 Week 3 games

Scroll down for all scores.

Refresh for the latest updates.

Recaps

Scores will be hyperlinked when recaps are published.

Friday, Sept. 13

Gahanna Lincoln - 21

at Hartley - 38

Dublin Jerome - 14

at Dublin Coffman - 31

Hilliard Davidson - 17

at Hilliard Bradley - 9

Grove City - 18

at Central Crossing - 15

Ready - 7

at St. Charles - 19

Westerville South - 35

at Thomas Worthington - 21

All Area Scores

Tweets by ThisWeekSports

...—