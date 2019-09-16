The third week of the high school football season had no impact on the Super 7 poll as the top seven all won and all remained in the same spots from last week. In fact, every vote except one had the same seven teams ranked. Westerville South had the only other vote.

Below is the poll as selected by ThisWeekSPORTS.com writers. A unanimous selection is 77 points:

1. Pickerington Central (3-0), 77 points, 11 first-place votes. Last game: Defeated Naperville (Illinois) Central 49-28. Next game: Friday at Groveport. Last week: No. 1

2. Dublin Coffman (3-0), 66 points. Last game: Def. Dublin Jerome 31-14. Next game: Friday at Olentangy. Last week: No. 2

3. Olentangy Liberty (3-0), 47 points. Last game: Def. Cleveland Glenville 35-0. Next game: Friday at Hilliard Davidson. Last week: No. 3

4. Hilliard Davidson (3-0), 39 points. Last game: Def. Hilliard Bradley 17-9. Next game: Friday vs. Olentangy Liberty. Last week: No. 4

5. Hartley (3-0), 38 points. Last game: Def. Gahanna 38-21. Next game: Friday vs. Dayton Chaminade Julienne. Last week: No. 5

6. Reynoldsburg (3-0), 23 points. Last game: Def. Marion-Franklin 40-10. Next game: Friday vs. Central Crossing. Last week: No. 6

7. Westerville Central (3-0) 19 points. Last game: Def. Northland 76-0. Next game: Friday at Pickerington North. Last week: No. 7

Also receiving votes: Westerville South 1

Dropped out: No one

