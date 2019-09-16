The New Albany girls lacrosse team is turning to one of its all-time greats to help maintain its elite status.

Elaina Enich, a starting attacker on the Eagles’ 2013 Division II state championship team who went on to play at Cincinnati, was named coach Sept. 16.

Enich succeeds her former coach, Dave Ferguson, who retired in July after going 146-40-1 in nine seasons. The Eagles have been Division I state runners-up each of the past two seasons.

New Albany went 19-4 overall and 7-0 in the OCC-Buckeye Division last year, falling to Upper Arlington 12-10 in the state final.

Enich was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator the past two years. She had 87 goals and six assists as a senior in 2013, was named ThisWeek’s Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year and also was the first two-time All-American in program history.

“Coach Enich brings passion to the field every day. She is a hard worker that will push the girls lacrosse program,” athletics director Richie Wildenhaus said in a press release. “She has a passion for building relationships and positive team culture and for mentoring young women and developing their skills through the sport of lacrosse. We are excited to have Elaina in our program, and we look forward to the great things she will do.”

