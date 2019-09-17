For the second week in a row, we have co-Players of the Week.

Pickerington North’s Jack Sawyer won the vote of the ThisWeek staff. The standout defensive lineman stepped in at quarterback against Olentangy Orange, completing six of 11 passes for 60 yards and one touchdown and rushing for 135 yards and three scores on 16 carries in a 38-17 win. He also had one sack.

New Albany running back Reed Hall won our Twitter poll, receiving 43 percent of 1,566 votes over 24 hours. He rushed for 340 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries in a 41-14 win over Licking Heights.

The other finalists were Worthington Christian’s Lucas Hartings and Dublin Scioto’s Pete Hrelec.

