Luke Eversole describes his duties with the St. Charles football team in simple terms.

He said the most important thing for a running back to do is "help his team move the ball, support his offensive line and the rest of his team and try to make as many plays as possible."

Eversole checks every box in that description.

The 5-foot-10, 195-pound senior has scored the game-clinching touchdown in the fourth quarter of St. Charles' last two victories -- 19-16 over Eastmoor Academy on Sept. 6 and 19-7 over Ready on Sept. 13. He also has helped the Cardinals improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2010, when they qualified for the Division II playoffs.

"Luke is a leader by example by the way he works and practices," coach Deke Hocker said. "Every drill is 100 percent. He gives everything in sprints or no matter what we're doing.

"I think he has improved in every aspect of the game from last year. He has improved his speed, improved his physicality and his decision-making as a runner."

Eversole has rushed for 485 yards and five touchdowns on 87 carries, including 174 yards and two scores on 30 carries against Ready. In the fourth quarter, he carried the ball on all 11 of the Cardinals' plays from scrimmage, totaling 72 yards, before St. Charles went into victory formation with 1 minute, 40 seconds remaining.

"I like football because I love the contact, and you have a little more freedom," said Eversole, who also plays lacrosse for the Cardinals. "When you get the ball as a running back, it's kind of up to you what you do with it. You can maneuver the way you want. Also, the offseason training has really benefited me as well."

Against Eastmoor, Eversole rushed for a career-high 224 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries. He had 13 carries for 68 yards on the game-clinching drive, scoring on a 7-yard run with 1:20 remaining.

"On that drive, I tried to picture it in terms of fractions," Eversole said. "We started 68 yards away and I figured we need five, maybe six first downs to score. Every time we would move the ball three or four more yards, we were getting closer. Finally we were seven yards away and my teammates made a hole so I was able to punch it in."

It's the kind of answer one would expect from someone who has a 4.46 GPA and scored 35 on the ACT -- the highest score is 36. Eversole plans to study marketing or finance in college, but isn't sure if football will be an option.

He did not play football as a sophomore, a decision he now regrets.

"I ended my freshman year with an upper-hamstring injury in the glute area," he said. "I wasn't looking forward to my sophomore year because you're a scout for the varsity.

"I weighed the pros and cons and didn't play. It obviously was a mistake because I came back my junior year. I missed being around the team and the camaraderie. You're with all of your friends in the offseason getting ready to play."

Looking to move to 4-0 for the first time since 2010 when they won their first five games, the Cardinals play Friday, Sept. 20, at home against Middletown Fenwick. The Falcons won 21-15 in 1975 and 27-15 the following season in the only prior meetings between the programs.

Fenwick is 1-2 after losing to Clarksville Clinton-Massie 28-21 on Sept. 13. Braden Listermann was 9-for-14 passing for 165 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, and Andrew Thiery had four catches for 107 yards and one score. Colt Bradshaw ran 14 times for 68 yards and caught four passes for 55 yards and one touchdown.

"I have never been on a St. Charles (football) team that has started this well, so it's exciting," Eversole said. "Hopefully it continues to give us some momentum going forward."

Golf team prepares for CCL postseason tourney

The golf team will be looking for its 12th consecutive league championship in the CCL postseason tournament Sunday, Sept. 22, at Denison Golf Club.

The Cardinals finished first in the CCL preseason tournament Aug. 15 at Apple Valley with a 289, ahead of Watterson (302), Hartley (330) and DeSales (353).

St. Charles will play in a Division I sectional Oct. 1 at Denison Golf Club.

The Cardinals finished fifth (307) in the 19-team St. Charles Invitational on Sept. 7 at Brookside behind champion Olentangy Liberty (295). Evan Yakubov shot a 71 and Vince Campagni had a 76.

Soccer team starting to gain momentum

After losing its opener, the soccer team lost only one of its next seven contests.

The Cardinals were 5-2-1 overall and 2-0 in the CCL before playing Ready on Sept 17.

St. Charles lost to Hilliard Bradley 2-1 on Aug. 20 and Cincinnati Moeller 2-0 on Sept. 7.

It also played Liberty to a scoreless tie Sept. 12.

In last week's Division I state poll, Liberty was ranked third, Moeller was fourth and Bradley was 14th.

Will Byorth, Danny Marino and Ben Saas all scored in a 3-1 victory over DeSales on Sept. 10. Goalkeeper Jake Koehler had nine saves.

Schedules

Below are the coming schedules for the St. Charles cross country, golf and soccer teams:

CROSS COUNTRY

Sept. 21 -- Pickerington Central Tiger Invitational

GOLF

Sept. 21 -- Upper Arlington at Scioto Country Club

Sept. 22 -- CCL postseason at Denison Golf Club

SOCCER

Sept. 19 -- Home vs. Olentangy Orange

Sept. 21 -- At Cleveland St. Ignatius

*Sept. 24 -- At Hartley

*League contest