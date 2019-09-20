Friday

Sep 20, 2019 at 12:01 AM Sep 21, 2019 at 10:40 AM


Final scores and recaps for Friday Night Live 2019 Week 4 games

Recaps

Friday, Sept. 20

Olentangy Liberty - 22
at Hilliard Davidson - 10

Dublin Jerome - 25
at Dublin Scioto - 17

Worthington Kilbourne - 13
at Thomas Worthington - 20

Westerville Central - 41
at Pickerington North - 6

Olentangy Orange - 34
at Big Walnut - 3

Pickerington Central - 14
at Groveport - 19

Dublin Coffman - 38
at Olentangy - 16

Delaware Hayes - 21
at Olentangy Berlin - 32

All Area Scores

