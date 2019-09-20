Final scores and recaps for Friday Night Live 2019 Week 4 games
Friday, Sept. 20
Olentangy Liberty - 22
at Hilliard Davidson - 10
Dublin Jerome - 25
at Dublin Scioto - 17
Worthington Kilbourne - 13
at Thomas Worthington - 20
Westerville Central - 41
at Pickerington North - 6
Olentangy Orange - 34
at Big Walnut - 3
Pickerington Central - 14
at Groveport - 19
Dublin Coffman - 38
at Olentangy - 16
Delaware Hayes - 21
at Olentangy Berlin - 32
====All Area Scores
