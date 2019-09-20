Final scores and recaps for Friday Night Live 2019 Week 4 games

Recaps

Friday, Sept. 20

Olentangy Liberty - 22

at Hilliard Davidson - 10

Dublin Jerome - 25

at Dublin Scioto - 17

Worthington Kilbourne - 13

at Thomas Worthington - 20

Westerville Central - 41

at Pickerington North - 6

Olentangy Orange - 34

at Big Walnut - 3

Pickerington Central - 14

at Groveport - 19

Dublin Coffman - 38

at Olentangy - 16

Delaware Hayes - 21

at Olentangy Berlin - 32

All Area Scores

