For the third week in a row, we have co-Players of the Week.

Westerville Central’s Rickey Hyatt won the vote of the ThisWeek staff. He had 211 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 29 carries, two receptions for 36 yards and 2.5 tackles in a 41-6 win over Pickerington North.

Dublin Coffman’s Bryon Threats won our Twitter poll, receiving 48 percent of 1,156 votes over 24 hours. He rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries and returned a fumbled kickoff 82 yards for a score in a 38-16 win over Olentangy.

The other finalists were Ready’s Darius Parham and Marion-Franklin’s Jeremiah Tucker.

sports@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSports