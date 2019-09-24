When it comes to her golf game, Emily Hummer is hard to please.

The Upper Arlington senior, two-time Division I state qualifier and Ohio State commit regularly shoots in the mid-70s and occasionally has dipped into the 60s, but with less than a month left in her career with the Golden Bears girls team, Hummer can't wait for the next day when everything goes right.

"This whole year, I haven't gotten it all together in one round. That's been kind of a consistent theme for me, (shooting) 73, 74 or 75. I am just waiting for a round when I do everything well and go low," Hummer said after shooting a 75 in the Lady Bears Invitational on Sept. 19 at Brookside. "It happened a few times last year. I am just waiting for it to happen again. I'm excited for it to happen."

Hummer averaged 73.8 strokes per 18 holes in the four-round OCC-Central Division tournament, fourth behind the New Albany trio of Madison Spiess (70.7), Anna Ritter (71.3) and Kary Hollenbaugh (72.0).

Hummer shot a 79 at state as a freshman to tie for 19th of 72 individuals while UA placed fourth as a team. Last year as an individual, she shot a two-day total of 145 and placed fifth of 72 competitors.

Hummer's best competitive round was a 69, shot in a sectional two years ago. She hopes to return to that range when she and the Bears compete in a sectional Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Mentel Memorial.

At sectional, the top three teams and top three individuals not on qualifying teams advance to district Oct. 8 at New Albany Links.

"Her toughest critic is in the mirror," coach Steve Ford said. "She always wants more. It's easy to go from 100 to 90, but when you're trying to go from 76 to 71 or 73 to 71, it starts to become (about) degrees of perfect. It can get difficult. As we go through rounds, we find places she can improve. Does she have more in her? Yes, I think she does."

According to Ford, Hummer's strength is consistency off the tee as well as in her putting.

Teammate Julia Rabadam agreed but added that Hummer's personality is an asset to the team.

"She definitely leads by example and that's very important on our team. She gives our team a presence," Rabadam said. "Em is quiet, but she's feisty. She definitely gets upset with herself, but she's someone who will do so well in college. She hits the ball a long way. Her game is put together. It's fun to see how much better she's gotten in the past four years."

Hummer committed to Ohio State on July 21 to cap a recruitment process that began late in her junior season.

Both of her parents, Mark and Jeanine, attended OSU, as did all three of her older siblings, Amira, Danny and Andy.

Danny helped UA's boys basketball team to a Division I state runner-up finish in 2014 and went on to play at Air Force for two seasons before transferring home to play for the Buckeyes, for whom he is a redshirt senior.

Ford already is thinking about what he will say about Hummer both on the team's senior night and at their postseason banquet.

"I think she has a chance to go down as the most accomplished golfer in Upper Arlington history," Ford said. "Her four-year (track record), potentially a four-time all-district golfer and who knows what will happen at state. But when you look at her cumulative body of work, she has to be right up there."

Girls soccer team surviving tough slate

Despite a handful of injuries and a difficult schedule, the girls soccer team entered the week with a winning record overall and a split of its first two league games.

UA was 5-4-1 overall and 1-1 in the OCC-Central before playing Westland on Sept. 24.

The Bears have been without their top scorer from a year ago, sophomore forward Abby Reisz, the past few weeks because of injury. Midfielder Rachel Ooms and forward Jackie Yerke also have missed time.

"It's just little nagging things here and there, a bruise here and there, injuries that pop up during a season. You play through them," coach Chris Merrick said. "We've battled through some games. Defensively, we've performed pretty well at times. We held Thomas Worthington to only three shots on goal (in a 2-0 win Sept. 12) to the point where (goalkeeper) Carolyn (Stehle) didn't have to make a save. It's been a struggle sometimes to put the ball in the net, though."

UA began league play Sept. 17 with a 2-0 loss at Hilliard Davidson in which Stehle made seven saves. She had eight stops two nights later in a 2-0 loss to Olentangy.

Seven of UA's first 10 games were decided by two goals or fewer, including a 2-0 loss at Beavercreek -- ranked first in last week's Division I state poll -- on Sept. 7. The Bears tied Granville, which was ranked eighth in Division II, at 2 on Sept. 14.

"Davidson's a very skilled team. It was 0-0 at half and then they made a few key plays," Merrick said. "Beavercreek was tough, but we held right with them."

Through 10 games, Morgan Clark and Cecilia Dapino shared the team lead in goals with five. Sydney Lape had four and Ooms and Camryn Callaghan both had three.

According to Merrick, Reisz, who had 19 goals as a freshman, is expected to return this week.

UA resumes play Saturday, Sept. 28, at home against Gahanna. The Lions shared the OCC-Ohio championship last season and entered this week tied for first in their league.

Volleyball team hangs in OCC race

The girls volleyball team won five consecutive matches and eight of 10 after an 0-3 start, including its first four OCC-Central contests, and was 9-6 overall and 5-1 in the league before playing Davidson on Sept. 24.

UA entered the week in second place in the league behind Dublin Coffman, which defeated the Bears 25-13, 25-16, 25-23 on Sept. 17. The Shamrocks, who were 6-0 in the OCC-Central before Sept. 24, are seeking their 13th consecutive league championship.

The Bears rebounded from that loss to edge Central Crossing 24-26, 25-19, 26-25, 25-13 on Sept. 19.

Through 14 matches, Jenna Harold led UA in kills with 135 and Erin Murphy had 84. Carly Ness and Lilian Entenmann had 31 and 29 aces, respectively.

Schedules

