The surprising week that was Week 4 took a toll on the ThisWeekSPORTS.com Predictions Panel, as only three of the 15 panelists reached double digits in wins and four had sub-.500 records, including last week’s co-leader, Eric Frantz, who went 6-9 to fall into a tie for fourth.

Jarrod Ulrey also had a losing record; a week after going 14-1, he went 5-10. Oddly enough, the week before posting the best mark by a panelist this season, Ulrey also went 5-10. Does that mean we can predict 14-1 for him this week?

Jeff Stevenson went 11-4 to take sole possession of first, four games ahead of the pack.

As for our Lone Wolf picks -- ones in which one staffer goes against the other 14 -- Scott Hummel posted the first win of the season, correctly taking Newark Catholic to beat Watkins Memorial. He missed his other Lone Wolf pick as Dublin Scioto fell short against Dublin Jerome, and he is 1-4 on those picks this season. The staff is 1-7.

There are two more Lone Wolf picks this week, with Scott Hennen taking Delaware to beat Dublin Scioto and Neil Thompson taking Watkins Memorial to beat Johnstown.

Enjoy Week 5!

====

1-3, 0-1 Dublin Scioto at 2-2, 0-1 Delaware

Irish: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Dolan, Gerfen, Frantz, Hulkenberg, Hummel, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Thompson, Ulrey

Pacers: Hennen

====

3-1, 1-0 Hilliard Darby at 3-1, 1-0 Dublin Jerome

Panthers: Dolan, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Resnik

Celtics: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Gerfen, Frantz, Hummel, Stevenson, Thompson, Ulrey

====

1-3, 0-1 Eastmoor Academy at 2-2, 1-0 Marion-Franklin

Warriors: Blackledge, Cochran, Dolan, Frantz, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Ulrey

Red Devils: Baker, DiRenna, Gerfen, Hummel, Resnik, Stevenson, Thompson

====

2-2, 1-0 Whetstone at 1-3, 1-0 Northland

Braves: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Dolan, Frantz, Hulkenberg, Hummel, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Thompson

Vikings: Gerfen, Hennen, Ulrey

====

2-2 Columbus Academy at 3-1 Harvest Prep

Vikings: Baker, DiRenna, Frantz, Hennen, Thompson

Warriors: Blackledge, Cochran, Dolan, Gerfen, Hulkenberg, Hummel, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

====

4-0 Grandview at 1-3 Whitehall

Bobcats: Baker, Blackledge, Dolan, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Hummel, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Thompson, Ulrey

Rams: Cochran, DiRenna

====

0-4 Liberty Union at 1-3 Bexley

Liberty Union Lions: Baker, Dolan, Frantz, Thompson

Bexley Lions: Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Gerfen, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Hummel, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

====

4-0 Groveport at 4-0 Olentangy Liberty

Cruisers: Hennen, Purpura

Patriots: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Dolan, Frantz, Gerfen, Hulkenberg, Hummel, Resnik, Stevenson, Thompson, Ulrey

====

3-1 Hilliard Davidson at 3-1 Pickerington Central

Wildcats: DiRenna, Hennen, Hummel, Thompson

Tigers: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, Dolan, Frantz, Gerfen, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

====

1-3 Johnstown at 2-2 Watkins Memorial

Johnnies: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Dolan, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Hummel, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

Warriors: Thompson

====

2-2 Olentangy at 3-1 New Albany

Braves: Baker, Cochran, DiRenna, Dolan, Hennen, Hummel

Eagles: Blackledge, Frantz, Gerfen, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Thompson, Ulrey

====

4-0 Reynoldsburg at 4-0 Westerville South

Raiders: Blackledge, Cochran, Dolan, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

Wildcats: Baker, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Hummel, Thompson

====

1-3 Upper Arlington at 1-2 Lancaster

Golden Bears: Baker, DiRenna, Hennen, Purpura, Stevenson, Ulrey

Golden Gales: Blackledge, Cochran, Dolan, Frantz, Gerfen, Hulkenberg, Hummel, Resnik, Thompson

====

4-0 Watterson at 3-1 Dayton Chaminade Julienne

Watterson Eagles: DiRenna, Dolan, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Hummel, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Thompson, Ulrey

Chaminade Julienne Eagles: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran

====

0-4 Westerville North at 3-1 Franklin Heights

Warriors: Blackledge, Frantz, Gerfen

Falcons: Baker, Cochran, DiRenna, Dolan, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Hummel, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Thompson, Ulrey

====

Standings

Jeff Stevenson: 11-4 last week, 45-15 overall

Frank DiRenna: 8-7, 41-19

Steve Blackledge: 8-7, 41-19

Eric Frantz: 6-9, 40-20

Scott Gerfen: 11-4, 40-20

Andy Resnik: 6-9, 39-21

John Hulkenberg: 8-7, 39-21

Lee Cochran: 9-6, 39-21

Scott Hennen: 10-5, 38-22

Dave Purpura: 8-7, 38-22

Patrick Dolan: 9-6, 37-23

Scott Hummel 8-7, 35-25

Ryan Baker: 8-7, 35-25

Neil Thompson: 6-9, 34-26

Jarrod Ulrey: 5-10, 34-26