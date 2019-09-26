Nina Napolitano has been named girls basketball coach at Westland, pending school board approval.

She replaces Matt Jaynes, who stepped down after three seasons.

“I’m really excited. It’s going to fun,” said Napolitano, a first-year science teacher at Westland. “My biggest goal this year is to get to know the girls and build a community and culture within the team so we can all get onboard and start working toward having more success on the athletic side.”

Napolitano, 25, is a 2012 graduate of Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit, where she played basketball for four years. She went on to play four seasons at Capital University, from which she graduated in 2016.

Napolitano also coaches at the AAU level for Ohio Sports Plus in Dublin.

