We will adjust the football cliché and call it the “next team up” in the Super 7 poll. Two weeks ago, Pickerington Central lost and fell from the top spot. Dublin Coffman ascended to No. 1 and promptly lost. Now, it’s Olentangy Liberty’s turn after beating Groveport in Week 5. We’re not guessing at how long the Patriots will stay No. 1, but we are confident that in the next poll either Liberty or Westerville Central will be No. 1. The Warhawks moved up two spots to No. 2, and those teams play Friday in Westerville. Three teams from last week’s poll lost, but all seven teams remain in the poll, with only Groveport retaining its spot at No. 5. Reynoldsburg and Pickerington Central each moved up three spots to third and fourth, respectively. Coffman fell to sixth, and Hartley dropped four spots to seventh.

Below is the poll as selected by ThisWeekSPORTS.com writers. A unanimous selection is 77 points:

1. Olentangy Liberty (5-0), 76 points, 10 first-place votes. Last game: Defeated Groveport 21-14. Next game: Friday at Westerville Central. Last week: No. 2

2. Westerville Central (5-0) 65 points, one first-place vote. Last game: Def. Gahanna 37-6. Next game: Friday vs. Olentangy Liberty. Last week: No. 4

3. Reynoldsburg (5-0), 54 points. Last game: Def. Westerville South 35-14. Next game: Friday at Pickerington North. Last week: No. 6

4. Pickerington Central (4-1), 39 points. Last game: Def. Hilliard Davidson 28-7. Next game: Friday at Gahanna. Last week: No. 7

5. Groveport (4-1), 36 points. Last game: Lost to Olentangy Liberty 21-14. Next game: Friday at Franklin Heights. Last week: No. 5

6. Dublin Coffman (4-1), 25 points. Last game: Lost to Pickerington North 29-27. Next game: Friday vs. Marysville. Last week: No. 1

7. Hartley (4-1), 10 points. Last game: Lost to Clarksville Clinton-Massie 24-14. Next game: Friday vs. St. Charles. Last week: No. 3

Also receiving votes: Dublin Jerome 3, Canal Winchester 2, Walnut Ridge 1

Dropped out: None

