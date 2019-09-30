The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Sept. 30 that the state soccer championship games will be delayed one day because of the U.S. women’s national team’s appearance at Mapfre Stadium.

The USWNT, which won the Women’s World Cup in July, will play Sweden in a friendly Nov. 7.

Because of its contract, the USWNT also has full access to the stadium the next day, which is when the three girls state finals originally were scheduled.

Those now will be played Nov. 9, a Saturday, followed by the three boys finals Nov. 10.

“We are excited to have the women’s national team in Columbus,” Kathleen Coughlin, OHSAA director of sport management, the OHSAA’s soccer administrator and a former athletics director at Upper Arlington and Whetstone, said in a statement. “It is an honor to have our state championships at Mapfre Stadium and it will be a thrill for the Ohio soccer community to be able to see the national team play on the same field just a couple days prior to the OHSAA finals.”

State semifinals will remain on their originally scheduled dates, Nov. 5 for the girls and Nov. 6 for the boys.

