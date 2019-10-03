The Columbus Academy football team rebounded from a 45-24 loss to Harvest Prep on Sept. 27 to turn back Ready 35-14 on Oct. 3 at home.

Quarterback Brady Hess passed for 93 yards and a touchdown and added 67 yards rushing and two scores to help the Vikings improve to 3-3.

“We hoped we would bounce back,” coach Robin Miller said. “We didn’t know. We’ve been awfully inconsistent in our preparation and in our execution. We knew how good we could be. They were great tonight. They played great in all three phases. We’re awfully proud.”

Ready fell to 3-3 as running back Jack Foley, who missed the previous three games with a hamstring injury, rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.

Academy went ahead 7-0 after a defensive stand in which it stopped Foley on a fourth-and-1 play, taking over near midfield late in the first quarter. Seven plays later, Hess scored on 4-yard run on the first play of the second quarter.

The Vikings again turned to their defense to add to the lead as defensive lineman Philip Soderberg made a one-handed interception on a Darius Parham screen pass and ran to the Ready 15-yard line. Carter James followed with a 7-yard scoring run for a 14-0 lead.

The Silver Knights got on the scoreboard on JeJuan McGowan’s 2-yard run with 1 minute, 7 seconds left in the first half. Parham’s 32-yard run set up the score.

The Vikings opened the second half with a pair of scoring drives. Hess ran for a 23-yard score and then connected with Sam Huyghe for a 10-yard touchdown and a 28-7 lead with 5:02 left in the third quarter.

“They did a nice job adjusting at halftime, hats off to coach Miller and his staff,” Ready coach Joel Cutler said. “We can’t allow those kinds of things to happen. We have to execute and when they get momentum, we have to be able to bounce back and answer and respond so we can get that momentum back and neutralize those surges.”

Team 1 2 3 4 Final READY 0 7 0 7 14 COLUMBUS ACADEMY0 14 14 7 35

CA—Hess 4 run (Massick kick)

CA—James 7 run (Massick kick)

R—McGowan 2 run (Craddock kick)

CA—Hess 23 run (Massick kick)

CA—Huyghe 10 pass from Hess (Massick kick)

R—Foley 20 run (Craddock kick)

CA—Warstler 6 run (Massick kick)