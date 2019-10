In Week 3, 11 of the 15 members of the ThisWeekSPORTS.com Predictions Panel posted double-digit wins. The last two weeks haven’t been as kind. Only three reached double digits in Week 4 and last week five did. It’s caused some angst around the newsroom, but one staffer may have summed it up best, saying: “When predictions are difficult to make, it means there’s some damn good football games on the schedule.”

Last week, Lee Cochran and Scott Gerfen led the staff with 11-4 records as Jeff Stevenson, Steve Blackledge and Jarrod Ulrey all went 10-5. Five panelists also had sub-.500 records. Stevenson remains the overall leader at 55-20, leading Blackledge and Gerfen by four games.

As for our Lone Wolf picks, those in which one panelist goes against the other 14, the staff went 0-2 to bring our record to 1-9. Three more Lone Wolf picks were made this week, with Ryan Baker taking New Albany to beat Canal Winchester, Scott Hennen taking Olentangy Berlin to beat Hilliard Darby and John Hulkenberg taking Beechcroft over Centennial.

Enjoy Week 6!

====

5-0 Olentangy Liberty at 5-0 Westerville Central

Patriots: Baker, Cochran, Dolan, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Hummel, Thompson

Warhawks: Blackledge, DiRenna, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

====

4-1 St. Charles at 4-1 Hartley

Cardinals:

Hawks: Unanimous pick

====

4-1 Watterson at 4-1 DeSales

Eagles:

Stallions: Unanimous pick

====

3-2 Ready at 2-3 Columbus Academy

Silver Knights: Baker, Hummel, Resnik

Vikings: Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Dolan, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Hulkenberg,Purpura, Stevenson, Thompson, Ulrey

====

2-3, 2-0 Dublin Scioto at 1-4, 1-1 Hilliard Bradley

Irish: Baker, Blackledge, DiRenna, Hulkenberg, Hummel, Purpura, Thompson

Jaguars: Cochran, Dolan, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

====

3-2, 2-0 Olentangy Berlin at 3-2, 1-1 Hilliard Darby

Bears: Hennen

Panthers: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Dolan, Frantz, Gerfen, Hulkenberg, Hummel, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Thompson, Ulrey

====

3-2 New Albany at 5-0 Canal Winchester

Eagles: Baker

Indians: Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Dolan, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Hummel, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Thompson, Ulrey

====

4-1 Groveport at 3-2 Franklin Heights

Cruisers: Unanimous pick

Falcons:

====

3-2 Olentangy at 4-1 Westerville South

Braves: Unanimous pick

Wildcats:

====

4-1 Marysville at 4-1 Dublin Coffman

Monarchs:

Shamrocks: Unanimous pick

====

4-1, 1-0 Centennial at 3-2, 1-0 Beechcroft

Stars: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Dolan, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Hummel, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Thompson, Ulrey

Cougars: Hulkenberg

====

2-3, 1-1 Bexley at 0-4, 0-1 Buckeye Valley

Lions: DiRenna, Dolan, Gerfen, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

Barons: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, Frantz, Hummel, Thompson

====

4-1, 1-1 Grandview at 4-1, 2-0 Harvest Prep

Bobcats: Gerfen, Hennen

Warriors: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, Dolan, Frantz, Hulkenberg, Hummel, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Thompson, Ulrey

====

4-1, 2-0 Bloom-Carroll at 4-1, 1-0 Amanda-Clearcreek

Bulldogs: Baker, Blackledge, Hennen, Hummel, Stevenson, Thompson

Aces: Cochran, DiRenna, Dolan, Frantz, Gerfen, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Resnik, Ulrey

====

0-5, 0-1 Fairfield Christian at 1-4, 0-2 Grove City Christian

Knights:

Eagles: Unanimous pick

====

Standings

Jeff Stevenson: 10-5 last week; 55-20 overall

Steve Blackledge: 10-5; 51-24

Scott Gerfen: 11-4; 51-24

Lee Cochran: 11-4; 50-25

Frank DiRenna: 9-6; 50-24

Juhn Hulkenberg: 8-7; 47-28

Andy Resnik: 8-7; 47-28

Eric Frantz: 6-9; 46-29

Dave Purpura: 7-8; 45-30

Patrick Dolan: 7-8; 44-31

Ryan Baker: 9-6; 44-31

Jarrod Ulrey 10-5; 44-31

Scott Hummel: 8-7; 43-32

Scott Hennen: 5-10; 43-32

Neil Thompson: 4-11; 38-37