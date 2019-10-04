DeSales produced three second-half interceptions and rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat Watterson 20-16 on Oct. 4 in the CCL opener for both teams.

Running back Quintell Quinn rushed 22 times for 161 yards and one touchdown and Jordan Johnson had a receiving touchdown and an interception for the Stallions, who improved to 5-1.

Watterson, which dropped to 4-2, led 16-6 midway through the third quarter but couldn’t hold on.

“We just did it for our seniors,” Johnson said. “We were in position all game and just made the plays.”

Watterson took a 10-point lead on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Jake Hoying to Andrew Bettendorf with 7:25 to go in the third period, but the Stallions answered with an 80-yard touchdown drive.

Quarterback Reno Godfrey ran for 38 yards on the first play of the possession and connected with Johnson for a 31-yard pass to move to the Eagles 16. Godfrey then found Johnson again, this time for an 18-yard touchdown with 5:39 left in the third quarter.

On the second play of Watterson’s ensuing drive, Johnson intercepted Hoying and ran to the Watterson 14. DeSales running back Jaylen Ball ran for 8 yards and then for a 6-yard touchdown to give DeSales its final touchdown.

“I just wanted to get the ball in the end zone and give the audience a great feeling,” Ball said.

The Eagles took a 3-0 lead on a 33-yard field goal by Jonah Fortkamp with 26 seconds left in the first quarter but DeSales answered on the ensuing drive with a 13-yard scoring run by Quinn to go ahead 6-3. Quinn ran for 43 yards during the nine-play drive, including a 19-yard run on the play before his touchdown in which he bowled over a group of defenders.

Watterson’s Henry Blevins recovered a fumble at the Stallions 47 with 2:29 left in the second quarter to set up his team’s second score. With 41 seconds to go in the period, Hoying hit Davis Boone for a 14-yard touchdown for a 10-6 lead.

DeSales had won five in a row over the Eagles from 2012-17 before Watterson won last year’s matchup 21-14 to help keep the Stallions from making the playoffs.

“We made mistakes, especially in that second half,” Eagles coach Brian Kennedy said. “Against a team like this, they capitalize.”

Team 1 2 3 4 Final WATTERSON 3 7 6 0 16 DESALES0 6 14 0 20

W—Fortkamp 33 FG

D—Quinn 13 run (kick failed)

W—Boone 14 pass from Hoying (Fortkamp kick)

W—Bettendorf 20 pass from Hoying (kick failed)

D—Johnson 18 pass from Godfrey (Tawiah kick)

D—Ball 6 run (Tawiah kick)