ThisWeek Staff

Friday

Oct 4, 2019 at 12:01 AM Oct 4, 2019 at 11:38 PM


Final scores and recaps for Friday Night Live 2019 Week 6 games

Recaps

Thursday, Oct. 3

Ready - 14
at Columbus Academy - 35

Friday, Oct. 4

Olentangy Liberty - 17
at Westerville Central - 7

Watterson - 16
at DeSales - 20
Photo gallery

New Albany - 27
at Canal Winchester - 41

Olentangy Berlin - 16
at Hilliard Darby - 12

St. Charles - 7
at Hartley - 30
Photo gallery

Grandview Heights - 7
at Harvest Prep - 42

All Area Scores

