Final scores and recaps for Friday Night Live 2019 Week 6 games

Scroll down for all scores.

Refresh for the latest updates.

Recaps

Scores will be hyperlinked when recaps are published.

Thursday, Oct. 3

Ready - 14

at Columbus Academy - 35

Friday, Oct. 4

Olentangy Liberty - 17

at Westerville Central - 7

Watterson - 16

at DeSales - 20

Photo gallery

New Albany - 27

at Canal Winchester - 41

Olentangy Berlin - 16

at Hilliard Darby - 12

St. Charles - 7

at Hartley - 30

Photo gallery

Grandview Heights - 7

at Harvest Prep - 42

====

All Area Scores

Tweets by ThisWeekSports

AM 820 Scoreboard Show