Final scores and recaps for Friday Night Live 2019 Week 6 games
Thursday, Oct. 3
Ready - 14
at Columbus Academy - 35
Friday, Oct. 4
Olentangy Liberty - 17
at Westerville Central - 7
Watterson - 16
at DeSales - 20
New Albany - 27
at Canal Winchester - 41
Olentangy Berlin - 16
at Hilliard Darby - 12
St. Charles - 7
at Hartley - 30
Grandview Heights - 7
at Harvest Prep - 42
