In a battle of the top two teams in last week’s Super 7 poll, Olentangy Liberty beat Westerville Central 17-7 to not only hold on to the top spot, but also to become a unanimous pick. Pickerington Central, which held the top spot from the preseason poll until it lost in Week 4, has climbed back and now is firmly placed in the second spot. Groveport and Dublin Coffman each moved up two spots to third and fourth, respectively, and Hartley moved up one to No. 6. Canal Winchester joins the poll at No. 7 and has a showdown this week with the Cruisers.

Below is the poll as selected by ThisWeekSPORTS.com writers. A unanimous selection is 77 points:

1. Olentangy Liberty (6-0), 77 points, 11 first-place votes. Last game: Defeated Westerville Central 17-7. Next game: Friday vs. Westerville South. Last week: No. 1

2. Pickerington Central (5-1), 61 points. Last game: Def. Gahanna 49-28. Next game: Friday vs. Lancaster. Last week: No. 4

3. Groveport (5-1), 44 points. Last game: Def. Franklin Heights 61-7. Next game: Friday vs. Canal Winchester. Last week: No. 5

4. Dublin Coffman (5-1), 43 points. Last game: Def. Marysville 28-9. Next game: Friday at Central Crossing. Last week: No. 6

5. Westerville Central (5-1), 24 points. Last game: Lost to Olentangy Liberty 17-7. Next game: Friday at Westerville North. Last week: No. 2

6. Hartley (5-1), 22 points. Last game: Def. St. Charles 30-7. Next game: Friday at Austintown-Fitch. Last week: No. 7

7. Canal Winchester (6-0), 19 points. Last game: Def. New Albany 41-27. Next game: Friday at Groveport. Last week: Not ranked

Also receiving votes: Dublin Jerome 11, Reynoldsburg 6, Pickerington North 1, Walnut Ridge 1

Dropped out: No. 3 Reynoldsburg

