For the fifth week in a row, we have co-Players of the Week.

Dublin Scioto quarterback Chad Ray won the vote of the ThisWeek staff. He completed 16 of 23 passes for 284 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score in a 38-36 win over Hilliard Bradley.

Olentangy Berlin defensive back Justin Rader won our Twitter poll, receiving 42 percent of 1,361 votes over 24 hours. He had two interceptions in the fourth quarter and finished with six tackles in a 16-12 win over Hilliard Darby.

The other finalists were Canal Winchester running back Stephan Byrd and Worthington Kilbourne quarterback Mitchell Tomasek.

