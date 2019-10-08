New Albany girls golfer Anna Ritter swore there was nothing special about her medalist round of 71 during the Division I district tournament Oct. 8 at New Albany Links.

The way the course was playing, magnificent rounds gave way to just playing well enough to advance.

Ritter led the defending state champion Eagles to their second consecutive district championship, as New Albany shot a 305 and finished nine strokes ahead of runner-up Upper Arlington (314) as nine teams scored.

“It was a straightforward round,” Ritter said. “I had a bogey and two birdies. The tee shots are hard on this course. You can’t always drive off the tee on a par-4 or par-5 because you have to lay up before a creek or a bunker.”

Also scoring for New Albany were Kary Hollenbaugh (75), Madison Spiess (78) and Anna Coccia (81).

The top two teams and top two individuals not on qualifying teams advanced to state Oct. 18 and 19 at Ohio State’s Gray Course.

Only eight out of 54 players shot in the 70s on a day that began with wet grounds and temperatures in the low 50s but gave way to sunny skies and conditions in the mid-70s.

Emily Hummer shot a 73 to lead UA to its first state berth as a team since 2016. Also scoring for the Golden Bears were Julia Rabadam (74), Lizzie Murray (82) and Reagan Nolan (85).

“We’re really excited,” UA coach Steve Ford said. “It was tough. You never know how the day will go. The course was playing tough; it was long and windy. I thought our third and fourth girls needed to post something right around 80. I was confident that Julia and Emily would do what Julia and Emily do.”

Dublin Coffman (325) finished third, followed by Dublin Jerome (341), Olentangy Liberty (372), Grove City (374), Westerville Central (378), Pickerington North (385) and Hilliard Darby (414).

Mount Vernon’s Maggie Williams (74) and Grove City’s Lizzie Saur (78) qualified for state as individuals.

“This means the world to me,” said Saur, a sophomore who also was this season’s OCC-Ohio Division Player of the Year. “It was a tough few hours waiting (on other results), but I’m super emotional and happy to see the end result. I birdied my 14th hole (No. 5) and that helped me get my mental game back strong. I finished well.”

