For the first time since 2013, the Upper Arlington girls tennis team will participate in the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association Division I state tournament.

The host Golden Bears defeated visiting Pickerington North 3-1 on Oct. 8 to win the district championship.

UA got wins from Megan Basil, who defeated Jessica Scruggs 6-1, 6-1 at second singles; Emma Wang, who beat Sophia Anderson 6-0, 6-2 at third singles; and the second doubles team of Ellis Mizer and Ava Richard, who defeated Maggie Haas and Kim Nguyen 7-6 (7-4), 6-0.

North’s win came at first singles, where Cassie Alcala swept Ella Hazelbaker 6-1, 6-0.

The Bears improved to 19-1 and will play in an OTCA state semifinal Oct. 20 at Reynoldsburg. The first- and third-place matches are later that day.

UA is seeking its 15th team championship, the most recent of which came six years ago.

North finished dual matches at 20-2.

