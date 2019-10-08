Just give Chris Scott a couple weeks and then watch what happens.

Now in his third season as a wide receiver for the Pickerington North football team, the senior believes that's about how long it should take him to build the necessary chemistry with whatever quarterback he's working with.

During a 38-17 victory over Olentangy Orange on Sept. 13, junior Jack Sawyer split time at quarterback with senior Dom Myers and connected with Scott for a 53-yard touchdown reception late in the first quarter.

Sawyer took over behind center full-time Sept. 20 and connected with Scott only twice in North's 41-6 loss to Westerville Central, but they seemed to find their sweet spot in a 29-27 victory over Dublin Coffman on Sept. 27 as Sawyer connected with Scott eight times for 168 yards and two touchdowns.

The duo also worked together extensively on the basketball court last winter, when the Panthers were Division I regional runners-up and finished 23-5.

"We started last year and built that chemistry on the court, and it's definitely transpired onto the football field," Scott said. "It just so happens that Jack's our quarterback now, so our chemistry is growing even more."

North improved to 3-3 overall by opening OCC-Ohio Division play Oct. 4 with a 21-16 win over Reynoldsburg and continues league action Friday, Oct. 11, at Grove City.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Scott, who has 15 college scholarship offers, is among central Ohio's leaders in receptions with 36 for 422 yards and five touchdowns.

Rewinding to when he joined the program as a sophomore after moving in from Huber Heights Wayne, Scott has worked with nearly half a dozen quarterbacks.

With quarterback Jimmy Weirick eventually being named district Offensive Player of the Year in 2017, Scott had 24 receptions for 485 yards and four touchdowns as the Panthers went 10-3 and were the Division I, Region 3 runners-up.

Mike Lowery was North's starter last season and threw for 27 touchdowns, including 10 that went to Scott, who had 52 receptions for 793 yards as the Panthers went 6-4.

Weirick is now at Wofford and Lowery plays for Mercyhurst.

Including what transpired during the preseason, Sawyer is the Panthers' third starting quarterback this season.

Gio Thomas practiced with the starters throughout the offseason after transferring from Washington Court House but moved out of state just before the season started, leaving Myers as the starter to open the season.

Myers started the first two games but got injured in practice during the week leading into the Orange game. After splitting the quarterback duties with Sawyer in that game, the North coaching staff elected to make the full-time switch to Sawyer against Westerville Central.

"We've played with three different quarterbacks, so having to adjust has been big for us," Scott said. "Jack's learning the offense really well, and for me with the whole quarterback situation, I never looked at it as a negative. My job as a receiver is to go out there and make plays. No matter how they throw, I'm going to have to catch it.

"I wouldn't say I don't think I would have made some of the catches I've made this year a couple years ago, but they would have been harder. Sophomore-year receiver Chris is a lot different than receiver Chris now. My ball-awareness has evolved, so I definitely have some catches this year that I'd definitely say I'm proud of."

Grove City is 1-5 overall after opening league play Oct. 4 with a 34-12 loss to Lancaster and has lost 18 consecutive league games.

Scott also has been the team's No. 1 punter all season and had dropped seven punts inside the 20-yard line through five games. In addition, he is on the kickoff and punt return teams and has spent his most extensive time working in the defensive backfield this season.

Scott, who returned an interception for a touchdown against Reynoldsburg, plans to take a few official visits and hopes to make a college decision by the end of 2019. He holds offers from a group of schools that includes Kentucky, Michigan, Boston College and Cincinnati.

"He had a breakout game (against Coffman), and that's really what we needed," coach Nate Hillerich said. "He's our playmaker and had two huge touchdowns. When we were down 21-6, he had a 77-yard touchdown catch that really got the momentum going for us. He's been an unbelievable receiver and a leader for us."

