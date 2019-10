After two weeks of struggling, the ThisWeekSPORTS.com Predictions Panel came back with the first week in which everyone posted double-digit victories. Dave Purpura led the staff with a 14-1 mark with Frank DiRenna and Patrick Dolan each going 13-2. Seven panelists went 12-3, including Eric Frantz and Neil Thompson, who both were coming off back-to-back sub-.500 weeks. Jeff Stevenson went 11-4 but his lead was trimmed to three games. In fact, the top five are separated by four games.

Scott Hennen posted the staff’s second win on a Lone Wolf pick, in which one staffer goes against the other 14. Hennen was the only one to correctly pick Olentangy Berlin to beat Hilliard Darby. Ryan Baker and John Hulkenberg lost Lone Wolf picks to bring the staff record in such games to 2-11. This week there is one Lone Wolf pick as Stevenson is taking Upper Arlington to knock off Hilliard Davidson.

Enjoy Week 7!

====

6-0, 1-0 Canal Winchester at 5-1, 1-0 Groveport

Indians: Hummel, Resnik, Purpura, Ulrey

Cruisers: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Dolan, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Stevenson, Thompson

====

6-0, 3-0 Walnut Ridge at 6-0, 3-0 Columbus South

Scots: Unanimous pick

Bulldogs:

====

3-3, 2-1 Independence at 4-2, 3-0 Marion-Franklin

76ers: Gerfen, Purpura

Red Devils: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Dolan, Frantz, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Hummel, Resnik, Stevenson, Thompson, Ulrey

====

3-3, 0-1 Franklin Heights at 3-3, 1-0 Big Walnut

Falcons:

Golden Eagles: Unanimous pick

====

1-5, 1-2 Hilliard Bradley at 4-2, 3-0 Olentangy Berlin

Jaguars: Blackledge, DiRenna, Dolan, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Ulrey

Bears: Baker, Cochran, Frantz, Gerfen, Hummel, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Thompson

====

3-3, 1-2 Hilliard Darby at 2-4, 1-2 Thomas Worthington

Panthers: Unanimous pick

Cardinals:

====

4-2, 1-0 Hilliard Davidson at 3-3, 1-0 Upper Arlington

Wildcats: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Dolan, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Hummel, Purpura, Resnik, Thompson, Ulrey

Golden Bears: Stevenson

====

5-1, 1-0 Olentangy Orange at 4-2 1-0 Olentangy

Pioneers: Blackledge, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen

Braves: Baker, Cochran, Dolan, Hulkenberg, Hummel, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Thompson, Ulrey

====

1-5, 1-2 Worthington Kilbourne at 3-3, 2-1 Dublin Scioto

Wolves:

Irish: Unanimous pick

====

3-3, 1-1 Beechcroft at 3-3, 2-1 Whetstone

Cougars: Baker, Blackledge, DiRenna, Dolan, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Hummel, Resnik, Stevenson, Thompson, Ulrey

Braves: Cochran, Purpura

====

0-6, 0-3 Briggs at 0-6, 0-3 Africentric

Bruins: Baker, Hummel, Purpura, Stevenson

Nubians: Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Dolan, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Resnik, Thompson, Ulrey

====

3-3, 2-1 Bexley at 3-3, 2-1 Whitehall

Lions:

Rams: Unanimous pick

====

3-3, 2-1 Hamilton Township at 4-2, 2-0 Teays Valley

Rangers: Cochran, Frantz

Vikings: Baker, Blackledge, DiRenna, Dolan, Gerfen, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Hummel, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Thompson, Ulrey

====

0-6, 0-1 Licking Heights at 1-5, 0-1 Lakewood

Hornets: Unanimous pick

Lancers:

====

5-1 Dayton Christian at 4-2 Worthington Christian

Dayton Christian Warriors: Blackledge, DiRenna, Gerfen, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Hummel, Stevenson, Thompson

Worthington Christian Warriors: Baker, Cochran, Dolan, Frantz, Purpura, Resnik, Ulrey

====

STANDINGS

Jeff Stevenson 11-4 last week; 66-24 overall

Scott Gerfen 12-3; 63-27

Frank DiRenna 13-2; 63-27

Steve Blackledge 11-4; 62-28

Lee Cochran 12-3; 62-28

John Hulkenberg 12-3; 59-31

Dave Purpura 14-1; 59-31

Andy Resnik 11-4; 58-32

Eric Frantz 12-3; 58-32

Patrick Dolan 13-2; 57-33

Jarrod Ulrey 12-3; 56-34

Scott Hennen 12-3; 55-35

Ryan Baker 10-5; 54-36

Scott Hummel 11-4; 54-36

Neil Thompson 12-3; 50-40