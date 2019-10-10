The list of girls tennis players who will represent central Ohio in the Division I state tournament Oct. 18 and 19 at Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason includes numerous competitors familiar to that level.

Of the 12 players who earned a state berth on the first day of the district tournament Oct. 10 at Reynoldsburg, nine competed at state last year.

Advancing to state in singles were Olentangy Liberty’s Maddie Atway and Dani Schoenly, Olentangy’s Nour Khayat and Pickerington North’s Cassie Alcala, while qualifying in doubles were Dublin Jerome’s Arya Dudipala and Lalasa Nagireddy, Jerome’s Katherine Wang and Reagan Resor, Olentangy Orange’s Kortney Reed and Erin Storrer and Upper Arlington’s Ella Hazelbaker and Wendy Shi.

Atway and Schoenly won last year’s doubles state title, but switched to singles this postseason.

“It’s definitely different, but it’s a good challenge,” Atway said.

Alcala will be making her fourth appearance at state. Nagireddy, Resor and Wang all advanced to state in singles last year before switching to doubles this postseason, while Shi is heading back to state in doubles with a new partner in Hazelbaker and Reed and Storrer also are returning to state in doubles.

In the semifinal round at district Oct. 12 at Reynoldsburg, Atway will play Khayat and Alcala will face Schoenly in singles, while Dudipala and Nagireddy will play Hazelbaker and Shi in one doubles match and Wang and Resor will face Reed and Storrer in the other.

In the Division II district tournament Oct. 10 at Columbus School for Girls, Columbus Academy’s Sydni Ratliff and Alex Graham advanced to the final in singles, while Worthington Christian’s Abby Mayotte and Meghan Mayotte and Wellington’s Alexis Burkhalter and Katie Zerbi reached the final in doubles.

The championship matches will be played Oct. 12 at Reynoldsburg. Only the district champions in Division II advance to state.

