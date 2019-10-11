Despite not playing its best round, the Columbus Academy boys golf team is in position to win its third consecutive Division II state title and 10th overall.

The Vikings shot a 308 in the opening round of the two-day state tournament Oct. 11 at NorthStar to lead the 12-team field, two strokes ahead of second-place Kettering Alter (310).

Rounding out the top five are Sugarcreek Garaway (323), Galion (324) and Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (329).

The final round is Oct. 12 at NorthStar.

Matthew Cammeyer led the Vikings with a 74, tying him for fourth overall. He was followed by Russell Ahmed (76, tied for eighth), Ali Khan and Griffin Mitchell (both 79, tied for 16th) and Kahmar Byers (85, tied for 36th).

“We’re in a good spot,” Vikings coach Craig Yakscoe said. “… Matthew and Russell played extremely well today. It was tough conditions out there. Ali, Griffin and Kahmar got in their own way a little bit today. They know that and they’ll be back tomorrow. We’ll be ready to go.”

Also representing the Central District is Northridge’s Ross Teeter, who carded an 82 (tied for 28th).

Last season, Academy finished first at state with a 625, ahead of runner-up Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (634). In 2017, the Vikings (596) rallied from a four-stroke deficit following the opening round to win the title, ahead of runner-up Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (606).

DIVISION III

Defending Division III state champion Wellington finds itself in a battle with four other teams for the title heading into the final round of the two-day state tournament Oct. 12 at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course.

The Jaguars shot 318 in the opening round Oct. 11 to sit one stroke behind leader Berlin Hiland (317). Canton Central Catholic (321), Brookfield (323) and Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (324) round out the top five in the 12-team field.

“It was decent,” Jaguars coach Craig Mosier said. “We played the front nine pretty well, but hit some loose shots on the back (nine) that cost us a few (strokes). We certainly should’ve scored better, but I’m happy with the overall quality of our play.”

Aidan Schumer led Wellington with a 75, tied for fifth place overall. Brookfield’s Justin Atkinson leads the competition with a 71, followed by Crooksville’s Owen Carney (72), Central Catholic’s Kyle Freudeman (73) and Cincinnati Country Day’s Sam Pettengill (74).

Also for the Jaguars, Carsten Judge is tied for seventh with a 76, followed by Garrett Thesing (80, tied for 17th), Sid Ganesh (87, tied for 36th) and Jackson Jacobs (100, tied for 64th).

Wellington will be paired with Hiland and Central Catholic for the final round.

Howard East Knox’s Drew Salyers, the Central District’s only individual qualifier, is tied with Schumer after shooting a 75.

—Jarrod Ulrey

sports@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSports