The Columbus School for Girls golf team has started slowly in the two-day Division II state tournament.

The Unicorns shot a 358 in the opening round Oct. 11 at Ohio State’s Gray Course and are 11th in the 12-team field, 40 strokes behind co-leaders Alliance Marlington and Lima Central Catholic.

The second round is Oct. 12 on the same course.

Kate Kramer led CSG with an 82 and is tied for 24th of 71 golfers, behind leader Gabby Woods (67) of Clarksville Clinton-Massie. Also competing for the Unicorns are Caroline Kromalic (86, tied for 34th), Emma Kim (94, tied for 53rd), Vara Mehra (96, tied for 57th) and Emily Bruce (97, 59th).

Lakewood’s Ella Wigal, the individual qualifier from the Central District, carded a 77 and is tied for 14th.

