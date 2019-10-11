Having rushed for an average of 257 yards in its first six games, the Groveport Madison football team left no doubt about how it would try to take down visiting and undefeated Canal Winchester in an OCC-Capital Division clash Oct. 11.

The Cruisers used a punishing ground game and dominating effort on the line of scrimmage to shut out the Indians 28-0, improving to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in the league and ending Canal Winchester’s 15-game winning streak dating to last year.

Emmanuel Anthony had 11 carries for 168 yards and two touchdowns, the last of which was a 95-yard run down his own sideline early in the fourth quarter to cap a quick swing in momentum and seal the outcome.

“We just did our jobs and then got the job done,” Anthony said. “This win felt great, but we’re already moving on to the next game.”

Canal Winchester trailed 14-0 at halftime, but used a 6-minute, 39-second possession to drive to Groveport’s 1-yard line by the first play of the fourth quarter. But the Cruisers forced a fumble and Jasiyah Robinson recovered.

“We ran an all-out blitz so I tried to stay low, just get penetration and make a play,” Robinson said. “We had to stop their running game and contain their quarterback. That was it, really.”

On the next play, Anthony took a sweep to the right, got several blocks and bolted 95 yards to make it 21-0.

Groveport gained all of its 329 yards on the ground.

“It was just an old-school type of approach this week. We thought that’s what would be best for us to be successful,” Cruisers coach Bryan Schoonover said. “That’s a heck of a football team over there. For us to be able to make that kind of play and switch momentum, that’s a testament to our kids and how locked in they were throughout the week.”

Elyjah Aekins had an interception and a fumble recovery to help lead the defense for Groveport, which broke a two-game losing streak in the rivalry. By the time Jalil Underdown scored on a 17-yard run in the second quarter to make it 14-0, the Cruisers had outgained the Indians 161-9 in total yards.

“It was a game of missed opportunities in a game where you can’t miss opportunities,” said Canal Winchester coach Josh Stratton, whose team dropped to 6-1 overall and 1-1 in the OCC-Capital. “You can’t commit penalties and you can’t turn the ball over. We did and they didn’t. We committed a lot of penalties on offense that put us behind the sticks.”

Team 1 2 3 4 Final CANAL WINCHESTER 0 0 0 0 0 GROVEPORT MADISON7 7 0 14 28

GM—Anthony 22 run (Snyder kick)

GM—Underdown 17 run (Snyder kick)

GM—Anthony 95 run (Snyder kick)

GM—Rice 4 run (Snyder kick)