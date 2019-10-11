Quarterbacks need a safety net and wide receiver Sam Wyne plays that role for the Olentangy Orange football team.

Pioneers quarterback Spencer Hawkins connected with Wyne on five passes for 82 yards and one touchdown as Orange remained unbeaten in the OCC-Buckeye Division with a 28-14 win over host Olentangy on Oct. 11.

Hawkins found Wyne once for 18 yards in the first half but connected with the 6-foot-4, 210-pound senior four times in the third quarter for 64 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown to build 28-7 lead with 28.5 seconds left in the quarter.

“(Wyne) is my brother, and I know he’s there and I can count on him whenever I need him,” said Hawkins, who completed 13 of 20 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown. “We put in so much time in the offseason getting used to each other’s timing. It has been paying off for us.”

Wyne’s touchdown sealed the victory for the Pioneers, who improved to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in the OCC-Buckeye and beat the Braves for the third time in four games. Olentangy, which dropped to 4-3 overall and 1-1 in the league, holds a 7-4 edge in the all-time series.

“It was great,” Wyne said. “The tight end had to pull the (Olentangy) safety out and I just patiently waited and I cut across the middle of the field and it worked out.”

The teams were tied at 7 when Orange cornerback Joey Guagenti intercepted a pass from Trent Maddox at the Olentangy 21-yard line with 3:36 left in the second quarter. The Pioneers scored 13 plays later on Luke Applegate’s 2-yard run to take a 14-7 lead.

Reece Dunham later intercepted Maddox with 14.8 seconds left in the half.

“I thought our corners — Joey and Reece and also Josh Laisure — had great games,” Orange coach Zebb Schroeder said. “The key to game-planning with those guys was staying high because Olentangy had taken some shots in the past on post patterns and goal patterns. We felt like our guys could really play a ball if they were playing from depth, so we really wanted them to play deep and play downhill on the ball and that’s what they did.”

Jake Vanchieri rushed for 108 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown, on 19 carries for the Pioneers. Hawkins added 41 yards and a score on 10 carries, and Zane Lattig had four receptions for 24 yards.

Maddox was 13-for-24 passing for 94 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. He also led the Braves in rushing with 58 yards and a score on 13 carries.

Jake Coleman had five receptions for 50 yards and Zack Kershner added three catches for 27 yards and a touchdown for Olentangy.

shennen@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekHennen

==========

Team 1 2 3 4 Final OLENTANGY ORANGE 7 7 14 0 28 OLENTANGY0 7 0 7 14

OO—Hawkins 6 run (Behre kick)

O—Maddox 2 run (Olcott kick)

OO—Applegate 2 run (Behre kick)

OO—Vanchieri 20 run (Behre kick)

OO—Wyne 16 pass from Hawkins (Behre kick)

O—Kershner 10 pass from Maddox (Olcott kick)