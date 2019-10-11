ThisWeek Staff

Friday

Oct 11, 2019 at 12:01 AM Oct 12, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Final scores and recaps for Friday Night Live 2019 Week 7 games

Scroll down for all scores.

Refresh for the latest updates.

Recaps

Scores will be hyperlinked when recaps are published.

Friday, Oct. 11

Canal Winchester - 0
at Groveport Madison - 28

Olentangy Orange - 28
at Olentangy - 14

Hilliard Davidson - 7
at Upper Arlington - 10

Westerville South - 20
at Olentangy Liberty - 37

Harvest Prep - 21 (OT)
vs. Ready - 15
at Fortress Obetz

Photo galleries

Canal Winchester at Groveport Madison

Olentangy Orange at Olentangy

Worthington Kilbourne at Dublin Scioto

====

All Area Scores

Tweets by ThisWeekSports

AM 820 Scoreboard Show