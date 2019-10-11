Final scores and recaps for Friday Night Live 2019 Week 7 games
Scroll down for all scores.
Refresh for the latest updates.Recaps
Scores will be hyperlinked when recaps are published.
Friday, Oct. 11
Canal Winchester - 0
at Groveport Madison - 28
Olentangy Orange - 28
at Olentangy - 14
Hilliard Davidson - 7
at Upper Arlington - 10
Westerville South - 20
at Olentangy Liberty - 37
Harvest Prep - 21 (OT)
vs. Ready - 15
at Fortress Obetz
Canal Winchester at Groveport Madison
Olentangy Orange at Olentangy
Worthington Kilbourne at Dublin Scioto
====All Area Scores
Tweets by ThisWeekSportsAM 820 Scoreboard Show