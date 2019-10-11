Final scores and recaps for Friday Night Live 2019 Week 7 games

Recaps

Friday, Oct. 11

Canal Winchester - 0

at Groveport Madison - 28

Olentangy Orange - 28

at Olentangy - 14

Hilliard Davidson - 7

at Upper Arlington - 10

Westerville South - 20

at Olentangy Liberty - 37

Harvest Prep - 21 (OT)

vs. Ready - 15

at Fortress Obetz

